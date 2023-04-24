Mickey Walker Classic Among Updates To 2023 ASCS National Schedule!

Several events have been updated on the 2023 American Sprint Car Series National Tour lineup.

Among those is the Micky Walker Classic on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3. The only time in 2023 Outlaw Motor Speedway will see action, the three-eighths-mile oval located just south of Muskogee will take the Friday portion, with Saturday’s action going to Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan. Both nights pay $4,222 to win, $400 to start. Terry Mattox is promoting both nights.

“Mickey was my best friend, and being able to race in his honor means a lot to his family and me. Kind of a wrench in the mix having to move the race, but thankfully we got something figured out this year. I understand Creek needs to fulfill their contract in rescheduling their Monster Truck show to that date. It happens, but the Mickey Walker Classic will be back at his home track next year,” stated Terry.

Despite being shuttered, the Outlaw Motor Speedway owners have continued maintaining the track. Putting the facility in near race-ready condition, there is a small amount of tidying up that needs to be done.

“I was shocked when I saw the track graded, watered, and otherwise ready to go. Outside of some mowing and general cleanup, they’ve kept the facility in working order, so we will go for it and bring racing to Outlaw at least once in 2023.”

Able to reschedule a date at Creek County Speedway this season, the tour will invade on Thursday, June 15, for a three-night stretch that includes the series return to Humboldt Speedway on Friday, June 16, and 81 Speedway on Saturday, June 17. Each night will pay $4,000 to win, $400 to start.

The Gary Scott Memorial at Moberly Motorsports Park is next on the 2023 lineup. Unfortunately, the event will now be a Saturday-only affair. Terry Mattox is currently talking to another Missouri oval to take the series to on Friday, May 12. That information will be released once finalized.

Terry is also working on filling in some open dates to make up for events lost at the start of the 2023 season to weather.

A reminder that single-night shows in 2023 have been raised to $4,000 to win, $400 to start. The only time a show is $3,000 to win is a preliminary night on a multi-day event at the same track.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

When making it to the track is not an option, the series can be found on http://www.floracing.com, and is included in the platform’s $150 a year subscription plan.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ASCSRacing).

Updated 2023 ASCS National Tour Lineup

Date-Track (City, State) Winner

3/17/2023-Devil's Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX) Rain

3/18/2023-Devil's Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX) Rain

3/31/2023-Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, MS) Rain

4/1/2023-Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, MS) Rain

4/7/2023-Super Bee Speedway (Chatham, LA) Rain

4/8/2023-Super Bee Speedway (Chatham, LA) Rain

4/20/2023-Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, MS) Jason Martin

4/21/2023-Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, AR) Rain

4/22/2023-Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, LA) Jason Martin

5/12/2023-TBA

5/13/2023-Moberly Motorsports Park (Moberly, MO)

5/19/2023-Tri City Speedway (Granite City, IL)

5/20/2023-Tri City Speedway (Granite City, IL)

5/26/2023-Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, KS)

5/27/2023-Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

5/28/2023-Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

6/2/2023-Outlaw Motor Speedway (Wainwright, OK)

6/3/2023-Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, KS)

6/15/2023-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

6/16/2023-Humboldt Speedway (Humboldt, KS)

6/17/2023-81 Speedway (Park City, KS)

6/22/2023-Lawton Speedway (Lawton, OK)

6/24/2023-Rocket Raceway Park (Petty, TX)

6/30/2023-Boone County Raceway (Albion, NE)

7/1/2023-WaKeeney Speedway (WaKeeney, KS)

7/7/2023-Dodge City Raceway Park (Dodge City, KS)

7/8/2023-Dodge City Raceway Park (Dodge City, KS)

7/14/2023-Thunderbird Speedway (Muskogee, OK)

7/15/2023-Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, AR)

7/21/2023-Rush County Speedway (La Crosse, KS)

7/22/2023-81 Speedway (Park City, KS)

8/3/2023-Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

8/4/2023-Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

8/5/2023-Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

8/25/2023-Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, KS)

8/26/2023-Salina Highbanks Speedway (Salina, OK)

9/1/2023-Arrowhead Speedway (Colcord, OK)

9/2/2023-Longdale Speedway (Longdale, OK)

9/12/2023-Clay County Fair Speedway (Spencer, IA)

9/14/2023-Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

9/15/2023-Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

9/16/2023-Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

9/22/2023-TBA

9/23/2023-TBA

10/6/2023-Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, AR)

10/7/2023-Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, AR)

10/13/2023-Devil's Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX)

10/14/2023-Devil's Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX)

10/27/2023-Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

10/28/2023-Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

Subject to change without notice.

