Pitbull To Name Upcoming Album “Trackhouse”

Tens of millions of people all over the world are about to say the word “Trackhouse.”

In a remarkable next step for the Trackhouse brand promise of merging the worlds of motorsports and entertainment, multi-platinum Grammy-award winning artist Pitbull will release his 12th internationally distributed album on July 7, under the title “Trackhouse."     

Pitbull, aka “Mr. Worldwide,” joined Trackhouse Racing in 2021 in a partnership with Trackhouse Entertainment Group founder Justin Marks, with a mission to promote positivity through the unifying love of music and sports.  

The team will celebrate the “Trackhouse” album drop with a co-branded primary paint scheme on its No. 99 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet driven by Daniel Suárez in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. The “Trackhouse” album will be featured on the hood of the No. 99 along with with Freeway Insurance, who will be co-promoting the album release with Trackhouse Entertainment.

Pitbull was intimately involved with the album cover artwork created by Trackhouse which includes the familiar Trackhouse blue, a cityscape of his hometown of Miami, the historic landmark Freedom Tower overlayed in a form of street art as a reminder of his rise from the streets of Miami.  

“When I joined Trackhouse in 2021, I told the team, we wanted to make history,” said Pitbull who became a fan of NASCAR after watching the movie Days of Thunder as a kid and is now a business partner with Trackhouse Racing.

“Music is the universal language and music is culture. Our mission has been to build a culture at Trackhouse. We want to share it with the world. This is just the beginning of all we are going to do together not only in racing but music and more importantly education. Want to say Justin, Ty (Norris), Daniel, Ross (Chastain) and the entire Trackhouse team it’s an honor to make history together… now let’s step on the gas, Dale!”

Trackhouse Racing is in its third season, following a 2022 season which saw trips to victory lane for Suárez and Chastain. The team is a finalist for the Sports Business Journal’s “2022 Breakthrough Sports Team of the Year” award.

“I am honored that one of the most influential and recognized artists in the world would be so proud of his association with us that he would name his album Trackhouse,” said Marks. “He shares the vision and passion for impacting the lives of the underrepresented. We are creating and compelling a movement of positivity and possibility, using the platform and excitement of sports and music. With this album we are going to have the attention of a global demographic that is ready to be inspired into action for themselves, their families and their future.”

The bilingual Trackhouse album features new singles "Me Pone Mal" with Omar Courtz and "Jumpin" with Lil Jon.

Not only is Pitbull a GRAMMY® winning independent international superstar, he is also an education advocate, business entrepreneur and motivational speaker. 

FS1 will televise Sunday’s race at 2 pm EDT.

