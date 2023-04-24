Pitbull To Name Upcoming Album “Trackhouse”

Pitbull, aka “Mr. Worldwide,” joined Trackhouse Racing in 2021 in a partnership with Trackhouse Entertainment Group founder Justin Marks, with a mission to promote positivity through the unifying love of music and sports.

The team will celebrate the “Trackhouse” album drop with a co-branded primary paint scheme on its No. 99 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet driven by Daniel Suárez in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. The “Trackhouse” album will be featured on the hood of the No. 99 along with with Freeway Insurance, who will be co-promoting the album release with Trackhouse Entertainment.

Pitbull was intimately involved with the album cover artwork created by Trackhouse which includes the familiar Trackhouse blue, a cityscape of his hometown of Miami, the historic landmark Freedom Tower overlayed in a form of street art as a reminder of his rise from the streets of Miami.

“When I joined Trackhouse in 2021, I told the team, we wanted to make history,” said Pitbull who became a fan of NASCAR after watching the movie Days of Thunder as a kid and is now a business partner with Trackhouse Racing.

“Music is the universal language and music is culture. Our mission has been to build a culture at Trackhouse. We want to share it with the world. This is just the beginning of all we are going to do together not only in racing but music and more importantly education. Want to say Justin, Ty (Norris), Daniel, Ross (Chastain) and the entire Trackhouse team it’s an honor to make history together… now let’s step on the gas, Dale!”