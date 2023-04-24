Flooding Forces Texarkana USAC Sprint Cancellation; Rocket & Devil’s Bowl Still On

Flooded grounds and heavy rain forecasted for the next several days has forced cancellation of the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship / ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series event at Arkansas’ Texarkana 67 Speedway scheduled for Wednesday night, April 26.

The weeklong trip in the south central U.S. now becomes a three-race tour through Texas this week after a near four-decade absence from The Lone Star State.

First up is the USAC National Sprint Car debut at the 3/8-mile dirt track at Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, Texas on Thursday, April 27, paying $6,000-to-win.

From there, the series travels to Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas for the first time since 1985. There, the series will compete for two-straight nights starting with Friday night’s $6,000-to-win opener on Friday, April 28. On Saturday night, April 29, the weekend finale concludes with a $10,000-to-win main event at the 1/2-mile Devil’s Bowl dirt oval.

The 2023 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season has produced four winners throughout the first four points-paying events: Brady Bacon (Florida’s Bubba Raceway Park), Kyle Cummins (Florida’s Bubba Raceway Park), C.J. Leary (Indiana’s Bloomington Speedway) and reigning series champion Justin Grant (Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway) who currently leads the series standings entering the week.

In ASCS Elite Non-Wing action, Jason Howell (Fort Worth, Texas) leads the series standings after capturing victory in the season opener at Texas’ Kennedale Speedway Park. Kyle Jones (Kennedale, Texas) scored the most recent series feature win at Texas’ Abilene Speedway.

RACE DETAILS:

On Thursday, April 27, at Rocket Raceway Park, the program features the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship (co-sanctioned by ASCS Elite Non-Wing) along with Limited/B-Mods & Factory Stocks. Pits open at 3pm Central, front gates open at 5pm, drivers meeting at 6:30pm and cars on track at 7pm. Adult general admission tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for senior & military, $10 for youth (age 6-12) and free for kids (age 5 & under). Pit passes are $45 for adults and free for ages 3 and under.

O

n Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, the night consists of USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship racing (co-sanctioned by ASCS Elite Non-Wing), plus Factory Stocks and Limited Modifieds. Advanced tickets (Premium Reserved Seats with chair backs) are on sale for $30 by calling the ticket office at (972) 222-2421. General admission tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for kids 12 & under. Pit passes are $35 while a combo reserved seat & pit pass is $45.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-303, 2-C.J. Leary-278, 3-Emerson Axsom-270, 4-Brady Bacon-266, 5-Kyle Cummins-250, 6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-243, 7-Chase Stockon-234, 8-Logan Seavey-223, 9-Jake Swanson-216, 10-Matt Westfall-204.

USAC PR