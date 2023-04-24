Joe Gibbs Racing Files First Entry for ARCA Menards East Dutch Boy 150

Joe Gibbs Racing has filed the first entry for the upcoming Dutch Boy 150 ARCA Menards Series East race at Flat Rock Speedway, with Eden Prairie, Minnesota driver William Sawalich listed as the driver for the team’s No. 18 Toyota.

Sawalich won the ARCA Menards Series East opener at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, and started from the pole in the ARCA Menards Series/ARCA Menards Series West combination race at Phoenix Raceway in March. He is scheduled to compete in a diverse schedule across the ARCA Menards Series platform throughout 2023 and recently made his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut, finishing ninth at Martinsville Speedway.

JGR fields teams in the NASCAR Cup Series for drivers Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex, Jr., Christopher Bell, and 2021 ARCA Menards Series champion Ty Gibbs. The team also competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek and two-time ARCA Menards Series East champion Sammy Smith.

JGR won the ARCA Menards Series owner’s title in 2020 and 2021 and won East championships with drivers Joey Logano in 2007 and Max Gresham in 2011.

The ARCA DTS Drive Train Specialist Street Stocks and ARCA R&M Recycling Figure 8 divisions will also be in action with a full program of qualifying, heat races, and feature events.

Advance general admission tickets are available for the Dutch Boy 150 at FlatRockSpeedway.com or by calling (734) 782-2480.

Flat Rock Speedway PR