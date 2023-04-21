Zinsser SmartCoat to Serve as Entitlement Sponsor of ARCA Menards Series Race at Mid-Ohio

The ARCA Menards Series will take to the demanding left- and right-hand turns of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the third consecutive season in 2023 for the Zinsser SmartCoat 150.



Last year’s race was held in challenging conditions, with rain forcing a wet start but drying conditions leading to some strategy calls that saw many drivers change from treaded wet to dry slick General Tires. Taylor Gray and the David Gilliland Racing team played the strategy gamble perfectly to score the victory after a hectic two-lap dash to the finish.



This year’s Zinsser SmartCoat 150, slated for Friday, July 7, will once again be held in conjunction with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn natural terrain road course in Lexington, Ohio.



“Last year’s race was a challenge for the drivers and teams throughout the day but definitely created a lot of memorable moments,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “We know there are a lot of very dedicated race fans in the region, and we’re pleased to be a part of one of the biggest weekends of racing in central Ohio.”



“If you’re a spectator or behind the wheel, racing brings an undeniable thrill. The ARCA Menards Series energizes fans everywhere,” said Jeff Ackerberg, president, Rust-Oleum. “That’s why Rust-Oleum is proud to sponsor the Zinsser SmartCoat 150 to bring non-stop action to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this year.”



“We know there are a lot of great race fans in the area because we see them at the Menards store that’s just a few miles from the track,” said Jeff Abbott, spokesperson for Menards. “They’re loyal to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and loyal to Menards, and we are excited to get back to the track for another weekend of road course racing. It’s always unpredictable and fun.”