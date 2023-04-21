New colors for Ulysse Delsaux: The Frenchman joins Speedhouse Racing

After nine years of racing for one organization in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, Ulysse Delsaux has decided to change teams and join Speedhouse Racing for the 2023 season. The 2018 EuroNASCAR 2 Champion will be back on the EuroNASCAR PRO grid to compete for the Junior Trophy title for drivers aged 25 and under. The Frenchman from Troyes will drive one of the Ford Mustangs for Lucas Lasserre's team and compete for top-10 finishes in the top championship of European NASCAR racing.



Having completed two full seasons in EuroNASCAR PRO in 2019 and 2021, Delsaux will make his third attempt to win the Junior Trophy. It's the 25-year-old's last year to qualify for the special classification, so all eyes will be on the youngster who joined the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2014. Despite his young age, Delsaux is considered one of the most experienced drivers on the grid. With four wins in the 2018 EuroNASCAR 2 season, he became the seventh champion in European NASCAR's second division.



“I want to be among the top drivers in EuroNASCAR PRO and fight for the win in the Junior Trophy classification,” said Delsaux, who’s a fan of Japanese anime and American movies, about his new adventure at Speedhouse Racing. “I’m really looking forward to the race at Brands Hatch because it’s an amazing festival for the fans. I’m also very happy to be a part of Speedhouse Racing for the upcoming EuroNASCAR season. It’s a new opportunity for me and I’m looking forward to working with the team led by Lucas Lasserre.”



A regional karting champion in France, Delsaux took his first steps in racing in the early 2010s. The sim racer is also a video game enthusiast and enjoys working out and sharing his passion for Formula One Racing. His big idol is Jim Clark and that is why the Frenchman strives to become a better racer every day. His strength? "My precision, and I always seize an opportunity to overtake a competitor when it presents itself". Despite not having a racing heritage, his family is following their son's steps in EuroNASCAR and is always supportive – both on and off the track.



The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series kicks off May 6-7 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. All qualifying and race sessions will be streamed live on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and various television services around the world. With Delsaux, Speedhouse Racing has a raw diamond in its ranks and the 25-year-old will certainly give his all to beat the competition and add another EuroNASCAR title to his tally. The Troyes native also had earned precious experience in the United States when he competed at New Smyrna Speedway in the 2016 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race.

