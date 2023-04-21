After a 5th-Place Place Finish at Perris, Roa Heads to Hanford With an Expanded Point Lead

Brody Roa steered the Inland Rigging #17R sprint car to a hard-fought fifth-place finish in last Saturday’s USAC/CRA main event at Perris Auto Speedway. The finish allowed the Garden Grove, California veteran to expand his lead to 52 points heading into this Saturday’s “Spanky Mathews Memorial” at Peter Murphy’s Kings Speedway in Hanford, California.

Roa came into Saturday with two wins and two runnerup finishes in the first four races of 2023. The week prior, teammate Tommy Dunkel dominated at Ventura leading the entire distance of his heat race and the main event. Needless to say, the Inland Rigging team came into the night as the hottest sprint car team on the west coast.

Roa started out hot like he has been all year long. In qualifying, he was the third fastest in the 20-car field with a lap of 16.614. Being third quickest met that the veteran driver would have to start in the sixth position, in the third 10-lap heat race. From there he rolled forward and came home with a second-place finish.

Roa began the 30-lap main event on the inside of the third row in fifth. Over the first half of the race, he was one of the combatants in a great seesaw battle from third back to seventh. After the first red flag of the race with 13-laps to go, Roa found speed on the top of the racetrack and shot all the way up to third. At that point, he looked to perhaps be the fastest car on the track with plenty of time left. However, another red flag halted his progress.

On that red, the crew chief in one of the cars running up front advised his driver of the progress Roa had been making on that line. When racing began again, that driver wisely moved up into the lane Roa had been running and slowed his progress and insuring himself of the win. A few laps later, the Steve Russell checkered flag ended the race and Roa placed fifth. While it was his worst USAC/CRA finish of the year, he has yet to finish out of the top five in the series in 2023.

“Average,” Roa said when asked to assess his performance. “It was one of those nights where I think the track kind of played out to nobody doing anything spectacular. I think we had a chance there in the middle of the race before that last red. I Heard Matt Mitchell (the winner of the race) during his post-race interview say that Tommy (Mitchell’s crew chief Tommy Horne) told him I was running the top. I knew that second red was kind of going to ruin our chances. We made a good run around the top right before that. I knew Matt would move up and take the lane away.”

“We had a chance without that red,” Roa continued. “Between the reds I kind of tuned on the shocks a little bit. I really committed to it (the top). After that first red everybody really committed to the bottom and did not float up in the middle like they were and they left the lane open.”

The next three weeks are quick turnovers for the Inland Rigging team. This week Roa and the 17R head to King’s Speedway. A week from Saturday, April 29th, they head north again to The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park. After that it will be time to head east for a May 6th date at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway where Roa has a win and a second-place finish in two appearances. Mohave Valley will also see the return of Roa’s teammate Tommy Dunkel.

“I would race every day if I could,” Roa laughed when asked if he liked racing four weeks in a row. “It is what we love to do. I am happy to get back to Hanford. We have not been there in two years. I think the program we have now is going to be really good around that place. We have always run pretty good there. We have won in a 360 there but have not run a 410 there a lot. Hopefully, we can knock off a win there, too.”

Two years ago at Hanford, Roa had a third-place finish in the USAC/West Coast 360 sprint cars and a second in the King of Thunder Bandits. He also placed 22nd in one of the few winged races he has contested in his career.

Fans who wish to journey to Kings Speedway to see Roa in action on Saturday can find the track at 801 S 10th Ave., in Hanford. Adult tickets are $20.00. Seniors 62+, Military with id and kids 7-17 are $15.00. Advance tickets are available at https://www.myracepass.com/ tracks/1797/tickets/1325100. The track website is https://www. racekingsspeedway.com/.

As always, Roa would be more than happy to jump in a race car on his weekends off from the #17R. His entire schedule is printed below. If anybody wishes to contact him about open dates, they can do so at 714-932-7994 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The team wants to thank the following sponsors for making the 2023 season possible. Inland Rigging, Dunkel Farms, United Asset Sales, Osborne Speed & Machine, Sander Engineering, “Biker” Bruce Fischer, ALR Virtual Services, Burris Racing, Caltrol, Competition Suspension, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Driven Racing Oil, Baldwin Filters, and NGK Spark Plugs.

BRP PR