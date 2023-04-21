Braden Chiaramonte Heads Back to Arizona’s Adobe Mountain Speedway Friday and Saturday

Still waiting on the return of the engine he blew at the USAC/CRA Sprint Car race at Mohave Valley Raceway on April 1st, Braden Chiaramonte must skip Saturday’s Sprint Car Challenge Series race at the Merced Speedway. However, the 16-year-old rising star is not about to rest on his laurels. Instead of heading north, the team will travel east to Arizona’s Adobe Mountain Speedway for races Friday and Saturday nights.

This week’s “Morris Rumble” will see the talented team race its 600CC micro in the Outlaw Nonwing class on Friday night. For Saturday, the crew will slap a wing on top for the A-Class Winged race.

Two weeks ago, the El Cajon, California base teen dominated the Winged Outlaw class at the “Copper State” track. He started on the pole in his heat race and scored a runaway victory. A little while later he had more work to do as he started 7th in the main event. Chiaramonte patiently worked the traffic before finding himself up to second on the sixth lap. Driving his white #73B Hyper, he stalked the leader until lap 11 when he sped by and eventually won the 20 lapper by a full straightaway.

In three starts since last fall on the track located just north of Phoenix, Chiaramonte has a win, and a second-place finish. The only time he did not podium on the 1/5 mile track was due to getting clobbered and knocked out of a race last November.

Adobe Mountain Speedway is located just south of Pinnacle Peak Road on 43rd Avenue in Glendale, Arizona. Gates will open at noon on Friday with wheel packing at 5:00 and racing at 6:00. On Saturday, the gates will once again open at noon with wheel packing at 4:00 and racing at 5:00. Adult tickets are $10.00. For kids 5-12 it is just $5.00 and those 4 and under are free. The track website is at https://www.adobemountainspeedway.com/ and the office phone is (207) 977-6520.

Chiaramonte would like to thank all his sponsors who have made his racing efforts possible. RTL Traffic Control, AM Ortega, King Racing Products, Tiner-Hirst Enterprises, and Keizer Wheels.

As the full 2023 season is just starting to unfold, Chiaramonte and his team are making plans for a busy year. If you are interested in becoming a marketing partner with one of the most talented and personable young drivers in the sport, please feel free to call or e-mail Daniel Chiaramonte This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (619) 988 7563.

Braden Chiaramonte 2023 Results

January 13 Tulsa SageNet Center Chili Bowl Midget Nationals 14th A Main

January 14 Tulsa SageNet Center Chili Bowl Midget Nationals 12th C Main

March 11 Imperial Valley Raceway So Cal Non Wing Open Comp Sprints 9th A Main

March 11 Imperial Valley Raceway Best of the West Lightning Sprints #2 1st A Main

March 18 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 16th A Main

March 24 Placerville Speedway Sprint Car Challenge Tour 10th B Main

April 1 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Car DNS

April 8 Adobe Mountain Speedway 600 Outlaw Winged Micro 1st A Main

Braden Chiaramonte