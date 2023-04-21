Flowdynamics Drivers Both Get Top 10 Finishes at Perris Auto Speedway

Bouncing back from a disappointing race the previous month at Perris Auto Speedway, Flowdynamics Racing drivers Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams both recorded top-10 finishes when the USAC/CRA series visited the famous half-mile clay oval last Saturday night. This Saturday the two drivers will journey north to compete at King’s Speedway in Hanford, California.

When McCarthy and Williams opened their 2023 season in March, it was a night with high hopes coming out of the box. However, in the end, the results were disappointing with McCarthy placing 15th and Williams 22nd. Last Saturday with redemption on their mind, the drivers turned things around and gave their fans a better performance like they are accustomed to.

Yorba Linda, California’s Williams started things off by qualifying fifth fastest with a time of 16.971. McCarthy was not far behind with a lap of 17.022. That was good enough for the 11th-best time in the 20-car field.

Like their first time out in March, both Flowdynamics racers were matched in the same heat race. This time it was heat two and the teammates were on the inside of the second and third rows. McCarthy, who lives in Riverside, California, was the one in row two with Williams right behind. Both drivers moved forward with McCarthy steering his #27M to a second-place finish with Williams, wheeling his #5M, close behind in third.

For the 30-lap main, Williams was on the inside of the second row. McCarthy was starting on the outside of row five in 10th. Like the heat, they ended up running with each other for most of the main. On the 10th circuit, Williams was eighth and McCarthy was ninth. At the halfway point their positions had not changed. By the time the second red flag of the race stopped the action with 10 laps to go, McCarthy was in 7th and Williams was running 8th. After the restart, a shuffle just in front of McCarthy saw him drop a few positions. By the time that situation had sorted itself out, McCarthy was in 10th and he stayed there for the duration. Williams ended up advancing one spot forward by the conclusion and came home seventh.

Heading into this week’s race at Hanford, McCarthy is 19th in the USAC/CRA standings and Williams is 20th. Last year when the Flowdynamics duo visited the track located in California’s rich agricultural Central Valley, Williams placed 11th in the main and McCarthy was 15th.

Fans who want to see McCarthy and Williams Saturday at King’s Speedway, can find the track at 801 S 10th Ave., in Hanford. Adult tickets are $20.00. Seniors 62+, Military with id and kids 7-17 are $15.00. Advance tickets are available at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1797/tickets/1325100. The track website is https://www.racekingsspeedway.com/.

Whenever you get the chance to meet the Flowdynamics drivers in person, be sure to visit them in the pits. They will be glad to sign autographs for you and each will have their fine-looking team shirts available.

If you or your company would like to be a part of one of the West Coast’s most prominent sprint car teams for the upcoming season, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2023 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., PurgePlugs.com, , Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, JFK Design Build, So Cal Racing Fuel, and Full Throttle Lift.

Matt McCarthy 2023 Results

3-18-23 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 15th A Main

4-15-23 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 9th A Main

Logan Williams 2023 Results

3-18-23 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 22nd A Main

4-15-23 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 7th A Main

FlowDymanics PR