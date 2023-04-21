AM Racing | Christian Rose Talladega Superspeedway ARCA Preview

Welcome Aboard: AM Racing returned to the ARCA Menards Series full-time in 2023 with Automobile Racing of America (ARCA) Rookie of the Year candidate Christian Rose behind the wheel of the team’s No. 32 Ford Mustang.

The 2023 ARCA Menards Series will mark the first time that AM Racing has competed full-time in the NASCAR-owned development series since Gus Dean drove for the organization during the 2018 season.

Meet Christian Rose: Rose, a former Division 1 baseball player for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore has traded the glove and bat in for a steering wheel and helmet and has set achievable goals for his first full season of stock car competition aboard the team’s flagship No. 32 Ford Mustang.

Rose joins the Statesville, N.C.-based team on the heels of a limited ARCA schedule in 2022 competing in a series of races on ARCA’s platform with Cook Racing Technologies which was highlighted by a career-best seventh-place finish at Kansas Speedway last October.

Additionally, Rose earned two additional top-10 finishes at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway and Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway respectively.

Glad To Have You: To help steer Christian Rose and the AM Racing team towards a championship in 2023, the organization has recruited Ryan “Pickle” London to serve as crew chief of the No. 32 Ford Mustang this season.

London, a long-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series crew chief returns to AM Racing after spending the 2020 season with the team’s Truck Series program as the truck chief.

London has plenty of experience as a leader in the ARCA Menards Series, including guiding drivers Tom Hessert and Frank Kimmel to poles and leading Grant Enfinger to victories at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway and DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds in 2014.

In addition to the two wins as crew chief, the winning NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series crew chief has numerous ARCA top-fives and top-10 efforts to his credit.

Partner Support: The Department of West Virginia Tourism will serve as the primary marketing partner on Rose’s No. 32 Ford Mustang in Saturday’s General Tire 200.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and top state to live, work and retire.

Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park and 45 state parks and forests.

In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.

Secured Partnership: In addition to the Department of West Virginia Tourism, Secure Testing Services (STS) will serve as a major associate marketing partner for the third of 20 races on the 2023 ARCA Menards Series tour.

Secure Testing Services LLC. is a nationwide leader in on-site drug testing located in Richmond, Virginia.

Quite simply, STS provides customized assistance to your organization’s Human Resources and Safety teams in achieving their compliance goals.

AM Minute: Last weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Brett Moffitt and the No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang Xfinity team earned a top-10 finish in the Call811.com 250.

Moffitt qualified 16th – spun early in the race and lost a lap in the process. Through determination, the Grimes, Iowa native was able to get his lap back and utilize the remainder of the eighth race of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series to maneuver his third top-10 of 2023.

In the team’s AM Racing Dirt Division, mainstay AM Racing driver Austin Wayne Self returned to action and Victory Lane in the Mid-East Modified Tour at HorsePower Park in Morgantown, North Carolina. The triumph was Self’s third feature win of the season.

To The Point(s): Entering Talladega, Rose sits a career-high fifth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings, 27 markers in the arrears to championship leader Greg Van Alst with 18 races remaining.

Just one point separates Rose from fourth in the championship standings currently occupied by Jesse Love.

AM Racing stands a respectable eighth in the ARCA Menards Series championship owner standings.

New To The Team: Earlier this month, AM Racing and Christian Rose jointly announced that Warwood Tool joined the organization for the remainder of the ARCA Menards Series season beginning with Saturday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Since 1854, the Warwood Tool Company has been crafting high-quality, hand-forged sledges, mauls, axes, adzes, hammers, picks, chisels, bars and punches for hard-working Americans.

Manufacturing in the same factory since 1907, Warwood Tool continues its commitment to the time-tested, labor-intensive manufacturing process that turns premium US-sourced steel and hickory into the best hand tools available today.

Thanks For Your Support: With 10 percent of the season complete, AM Racing and Christian Rose would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Black Draft Farm & Distillery, Disability Opportunity Fund, Extreme Family Fitness, Flying Circle, Lopez Team, Mountaineer Rub, Mobil 1, Whitetail Smokeless and Warwood Tool.

Christian Rose ARCA Talladega Superspeedway Stats: Saturday’s General Tire 200 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway will mark Rose’s inaugural start at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

Rose, however, does have two prior starts at Talladega’s sister track, Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway earning a respectable 12th place finish in the season-opening BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA.

Christian Rose ARCA National Series Stats: In 10 career ARCA National Series starts, Rose has earned one top-10 finish (seventh at Kansas Speedway | October 2022), while also showcasing four top-20 finishes overall.

Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway | General Tire 150 Race Recap: In the most recent ARCA Menards Series race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, Rose and the AM Racing team suffered misfortune in the closing laps of the lap.

After qualifying mid-pack, Rose methodically drove his No. 32 Department of West Virginia Tourism | Secure Testing Services Ford Mustang through the field and contended for a top-10 finish before being collected in a late race accident and finishing a frustrating 23rd.

