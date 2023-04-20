Second in ARCA Points; Frankie Muniz and Rette Jones Racing Invade Talladega Superspeedway

After finishing an impressive 11th in the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February, Muniz tackled his hometown track of Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway with ease earning a strong sixth-place finish in the General Tire 150.

With two top-11 finishes in the books, Muniz, the former Malcolm in the Middle television actor invades the 2.66-mile superspeedway hoping to continue the momentum while in search of his first career top-five finish.

“I’ve been waiting for Talladega since the checkered flag flew at Phoenix,” said Muniz with a smile. “I’ve had an absolute blast at both Daytona and Phoenix. Strong race cars from my Rette Jones Racing team, along with confidence in myself have really put us on the map heading to Talladega.”

Unlike Daytona, Muniz has never turned a professional lap at Talladega Superspeedway, but the Phoenix, Ariz. native has spent time in the similar to prepare him for the 76 laps that await him on April 22.

“I feel pretty confident about racing at Talladega on Saturday,” offered Muniz. “Even though I haven’t been able to turn a lap on the track – I feel like the time I have spent preparing from the simulator to watching previous races and just reaching out to some of my fellow drivers about Talladega will all be a big help.”

As far as his approach to the third ARCA Menards Series race of the season, Muniz plans to stick to a similar path as he did in Daytona where he minded his manners and waited for the opportunity to muscle to the front.

“We had a good gameplan and it worked out for the most part,” recalled Muniz. “We had a fast race car and I felt like if we had another lap we could have gotten ourselves a top-10 finish, But, 11th isn’t too bad either in your ARCA debut.

“I learned a lot about the draft and earning the trust of my competitors and vice-versa. I feel very confident drafting with some of the veterans like Gus (Dean), Greg (Van Alst) and others and I feel like when that green flag drops on Saturday, those two guys, in particular, will have fast cars and I will do everything I can to stay with them.

“Hopefully, we can avoid any trouble on the track and deliver another strong finish that will carry us to Kansas Speedway in May.”