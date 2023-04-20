PrizePicks Signs Agreement to Become an Official Fantasy Sports Partner of NASCAR during Racing Leader’s 75th Anniversary Season

- PrizePicks, the largest fantasy sports operator in North America, today announced that the company has signed an agreement with NASCAR to become an official Fantasy Sports Partner with the United States’ premier form of motorsports. The multi-year engagement is the first for PrizePicks with a major U.S. sports league.

The alliance will give PrizePicks a VIP presence at several marquee events throughout 2023 as NASCAR celebrates its 75th season, starting with the NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway this upcoming Sunday (3 p.m. ET on FOX). The partnership is the third PrizePicks has signed in just over a month with southern-based sports entities, following agreements with Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United and Major League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves.

In each case, the partnerships reflect the rising popularity of the respective sports on the PrizePicks platform. NASCAR, introduced as a fantasy offering on PrizePicks in 2021, has seen a 400 percent leap in activity over the last 12 months. NASCAR fans can flex their skills on driver projections such as Fantasy Score, NASCAR Points, Fastest Laps, Laps Led, Cars Passed and Starting Position.

“We’ve always taken great pride in the fact that a great deal of our marketing and partnerships remain true to our southern roots,” said PrizePicks Co-Founder & CEO Adam Wexler, whose company has also partnered with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Marlins in recent years. “Working with NASCAR is the best of all worlds, an organization based in the South with a national footprint that is consistently growing on our platform.”

NASCAR has a passionate fanbase from around the globe that engages with the sport on and off the track. It consistently ranks as a top-two sport of the weekend on television. In 2023, NASCAR’s Digital Platform has been visited 65 million times – a seven percent year-over-year increase.

“PrizePicks has consistently shown itself to be a fantasy platform with a loyal fanbase and wide variety of sports offerings,” said Joe Solosky, NASCAR managing director, sports betting. “This partnership is an opportunity for both organizations to expand and increase engagement with new and existing fans.”

NASCAR PR