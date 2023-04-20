Friday At Texarkana 67 Speedway Called Due To Wet Forecast.

Watching the forecast closely over the last few days, it has settled in on rain Friday, April 21, at Texarkana 67 Speedway, forcing officials to call off action with the American Sprint Car Series and ASCS Mid-South Region.

The series kicks off its 2023 season Thursday night at Jackson Motor Speedway and will continue the weekend at Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La., on Saturday, April 22.

Thursday night begins at 8:00 P.M., with Saturday’s show at Boothill going green at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Information on both events can be found at http://www.ascsracing.com.

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Where: Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Miss.)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Stands: 5:00 P.M.

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Tickets: $20 | Kids 12 & Under: Free | Pits: $40

When: Friday, April 21, 2023: Rained Out

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Where: Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.)

Pits: 3:00 P.M.

Stands: 4:00 P.M.

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Tickets: $25 | Youth 6-11: $10 | Kids 5 & Under: Free | Pits: $40

The site of one of the wildest races of the 2022 season, which saw Wayne Johnson become the fourth winner in just as many visits. Greeted by a packed house, it was safe to say fans were more than ready for the return of the American Sprint Car Series. Located just west of Shreveport, La., the track recently underwent an ownership change that saw Sabine Speedway promoter Bubba Jones and former Ark-La-Tex Speedway General Manager Ralo Pilkington taking over.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

When making it to the track is not an option, the series can be found on http://www.floracing.com, and is included in the platform’s $150 a year subscription plan.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ASCSRacing).

ASCS PR