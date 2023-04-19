Bonuses for USAC Sprints on Tap for Arkansas/Texas Tour

A slew of enticing monetary bonuses have been added for each night of USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship racing during the series’ upcoming tour of Arkansas and Texas on April 26-27-28-29.

Four-straight nights of USAC National Sprint Car and ASCS Elite Sprint Car action commences with USAC’s debut at Arkansas’ Texarkana 67 Speedway on Wednesday, April 26; followed by another USAC first at Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, Texas on Thursday, April 27. The final two events bring the series to Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, where USAC last visited in 1985 on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29.

The first three events at Texarkana 67 Speedway, Rocket Raceway Park and Devil’s Bowl Speedway pay $6,000-to-win and $600-to-start. The final night at Devil’s Bowl will reward the feature winner with a $10,000 check and offers $700-to-start.

ProSource has added a total of $1,300 to the coffer. $100 each night is allotted for the event’s hard charger, rewarding the driver who advances the most positions during the feature. Another $100 will be posted for the hard work award each night, representing the slowest qualifying driver who transferred their way into the feature field.

On top of that, ProSource’s $500 will go to the driver advancing the most positions each night during all preliminary and feature events. At the conclusion of the weekend, the points will be tallied, and a passing master champion will be crowned for the swing.

Additionally, the top-three ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Cars will be presented with a bonus for their performances each night during the four-race tour. The top performing Elite series driver will receive $150, while second best will collect $100, and third best will pocket $50.

Added to their support throughout the Texarkana Tour, ProSource has posted a $2,500 year-end reward to the driver who passes the most total cars during the feature events throughout USAC’s 2023 Silver Crown, National Sprint and National Midget seasons.

USAC is thankful and extremely appreciative for its season-long supporting sponsors. AMSOIL is the title sponsor of the USAC Sprint Car National Championship. NOS Energy Drink is the title sponsor of the USAC Midget National Championship. Hoosier Racing Tire is the official tire of USAC and FloRacing is the official video partner of the United States Auto Club.

Simpson Race Products, Rod End Supply and T.J. Forged proudly sponsor the heat races while Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts is the headlining sponsor of the semi-feature.

Dirt Draft serves as the title sponsor for all race day hot laps and practice sessions throughout the USAC National season, and for 2023, had introduced the Dirt Draft Most Popular Driver Award.

MPI Wheels will present USAC National racing’s Rookie of the Year award for the top first year drivers based on their performances throughout the 2023 season.

USAC also gives special thanks to its dedicated partners, Car IQ, Green APU, STEEL-IT, WeatherTech, Cook Out, Indy Metal Finishing, VP Racing Fuels and Racing Electronics, all of which have offered their generous support to the 2023 USAC National season.

2023 USAC SPRINT CAR ARKANSAS/TEXAS TOUR SCHEDULE:

Apr 26: Texarkana 67 Speedway – Texarkana, Arkansas

Apr 27: Rocket Raceway Park – Petty, Texas

Apr 28: Devil’s Bowl Speedway | Mesquite, Texas

Apr 29: Devil’s Bowl Speedway | Mesquite, Texas

USAC PR