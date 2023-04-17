NASCAR Taps Mixhalo to Enhance Live Audio Options as Part of Immersive Fan Experience

Mixhalo, the ultra-low latency networking technology that unlocks high-fidelity, augmented audio for fans at live events, today announced its latest technology partnership with the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR). As the first motorsports organization to adopt the technology, NASCAR joins teams across MLS, the NBA, and the NHL, as well as artists like Sting and Metallica, by allowing fans to unlock unparalleled, customizable in-ear audio experiences using their mobile phones and headphones.

NASCAR has long offered unprecedented access to live audio, enabling fans to listen in on communication among drivers, crew chiefs, spotters and officials during races. As part of NASCAR’s continued commitment to innovating the fan experience, the sanctioning body and Mixhalo will work to deliver these types of audio channels to fans in the stands through their own cell phones in real time with crystal-clear audio quality – an at-track experience that was previously available only through a dedicated scanner headset. This new audio feature will be available within the NASCAR Tracks App beginning with select races toward the end of the 2023 season.

“At Mixhalo, we have always looked to NASCAR as a trailblazer – they have long validated that fans at live events want the same complimentary audio experiences they can have at home… and NASCAR has been delivering that and more with their RE scanners,” said John Vars, CEO of Mixhalo. “It is a privilege for us to now partner with NASCAR to take their grandstand experience to the next level!”

Mixhalo continues to gain strong momentum in the sports and entertainment worlds. The technology has been adopted by top major league sports teams, including Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), The Seattle Kraken, The Buffalo Sabres (NHL) and The Sacramento Kings (NBA), in addition to Times Square NY’s TSX Entertainment, Las Vegas’s famed Caesars Palace for Sting’s “My Songs” residency.

Mixhalo PR