NWES veteran Eric Quintal returns to Speedhouse Racing

A regular in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series since the foundation of the championship in 2009, Eric Quintal will be back on the grid for the 2023 EuroNASCAR 2 season. The Frenchman will return to Lucas Lasserre's Speedhouse Racing to challenge for the Legend Trophy title, which is dedicated to drivers aged 40 and over. According to the team principal, the Biarritz native is a "fundamental part" of the French team, which is hungry to step up its game after a strong 2022 season and the momentum gained in all championships.



A "loyal friend and long-term partner," Quintal knows all about EuroNASCAR, as he's one of the drivers with more than 50 races on his resume. He has also completed more than 1,000 laps in official NWES races and his experience could be the key to becoming a title contender in the Legend Trophy classification. To date, the Frenchman has one Legend Trophy win to his credit and he's eager to add more trophies to his collection at home.



"My goal is to fight for podium finishes in the Legend Trophy and I'm confident that the team will do its best to maximize the results," said Quintal. "I'm really looking forward to being back in the series with Speedhouse and Lucas. I know it's going to be another great season and we're going to have some good times. Speedhouse provides a professional service to drivers that is strong and efficient. I'm looking forward to racing again in Valencia.”



Speedhouse has also welcomed a new youngster to its ranks to take his first steps in the Club Challenge – the EuroNASCAR regularity contest. At the age of 21, Florian Richard will take on the V8 beasts without any electronic aids on some of the best tracks in Europe. The Bordeaux native joined the team's development program over the winter and showed potential "on and off the track," according to team principal Lasserre.



"It's going to be a new world for me, but I'm very eager to leave my mark in this European Championship," said Richard. "I have done road rallies over the years, so I have experience in tarmac racing. For me, it's all about the progress we will make together as a team. This year will be a learning process and a transition season for me. I thank my coach Lucas Lasserre and I trust his plans and the team's training plan to take one step at a time. I have signed a two-year contract with Speedhouse.”



The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season kicks off May 6-7 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. Qualifying and race events will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and multiple television services around the world. Speedhouse plans to field a total of four cars, and with the drivers announced, the chances of bringing some silverware back to France are high.

NWES PR