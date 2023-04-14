The Ford Mustang Mach E is only one of several options that Ford has in mind for the historic brand.

Barrett-Jackson is known for their ride-along opportunities, and this year is no exception. After receiving several inches of rain on Wednesday, the short track they had set up was a bit slick, but the professional drivers had a firm handle on it.

With top speed in excess of 100mph, several of the top automotive journalists in the region, including myself, were invited to drive a Ford Mustang Mach 1, and experience a hot lap with some of the instructors at the Ford Performance School. Due to the damp roads, the drive along was cancelled, but was replaced with two high speed laps, and one performance start. It was quite the way to start a Thursday morning!!

The thrill of high-speed turns, incredible acceleration, and adrenaline pumping power might be what gets people excited about the Ford Mustang, but it is hardly the only reason you should consider purchasing one. Well, maybe it is!

During the 20th visit of Barrett-Jackson to the South Florida Fairgrounds, we were lucky enough to catch up with Jim Owens, Mustang Brand Manager for the Ford Motor Company. Owens let us in on the future plans for the moniker, and honestly, it seems like everyone should be driving a Ford.