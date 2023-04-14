Atlas Roofing Named Entitlement Sponsor of ARCA Menards Series Race at Salem Speedway

The ARCA Menards Series’ annual visit to the legendary high banks of Salem Speedway will be known as the Atlas 200 in 2023.



Based in Atlanta, Atlas Roofing Corporation manufactures roof shingles, polyiso insulation, molded polystyrene, and paper and coated facers for new construction, remodels, and renovations.



“We had a blast with our first race entitlement last year on the dirt at Springfield, and it’s going to be even more fun being a part of the annual visit to the longest-tenured track the ARCA Menards Series goes to,” said Stanley Bastek, sales and marketing vice president for the Shingles and Underlayments division at Atlas. "Salem Speedway is all about high speed and a lot of really close racing. It is always one of the most exciting races of the season and we’re proud to support it.”



Salem Speedway has hosted the ARCA Menards Series 108 times since 1955.



“The race at Salem is one of our foundational events, stretching back to Jack Harrison’s win in 1955,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “Since then, no other track has held more ARCA Menards Series races than Salem Speedway. It is a huge part of our history and we’re proud to continue that tradition again in 2023.”