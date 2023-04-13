Reese's Returns As ARCA Menards Series Race Entitlement Sponsor of at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

For the second consecutive year, Reese’s will sweeten the pot by serving as the entitlement sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series Reese’s 200 portion of a unique same-day doubleheader. The ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will race on the same night at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Friday August 11, 2023, and for the second consecutive year it is already one of the most anticipated race events of the summer.



“Reese’s has taken their involvement with the ARCA Menards Series to another level,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “The “Reese’s Sweet Move of the Race” is one of the most fun and unique elements of every race on the schedule throughout the platform. We have a lot of fan engagement with everything Reese’s does in the ARCA Menards Series and we’re looking forward to more when we get back to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.”

“Last year’s ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series doubleheader was everything we had hoped for and more,” said Kasey Coler, general manager of Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. “It was great to have all the fans in the stands and on the hillside, and they were treated to two exciting and competitive races. We are already counting down the days to race day and we’re happy to have Reese’s back on board for the ARCA Menards Series race. They’re great partners to work with and we certainly appreciate having some peanut butter cups in the office leading up to race day.”



ARCA’s history at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park includes 17 previous races that date back to Ramo Stott’s win in 1971, Ralph Latham in 1972 and Bruce Gould in 1974, Marvin Smith in 1983 and Bob Schacht in 1984, and Davey Allison in a combination race with what is now known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 1985. The series returned after a 26-year absence in 2011 with Ty Dillon scoring the win en route to the series championship. Other winners include Frank Kimmel in 2012, Brandon Jones in 2014, Travis Braden in his first career series start in 2015, Chase Briscoe in 2016 on his way to the series championship, Dalton Sargeant in 2017, Christian Eckes in 2018, and Chandler Smith in 2019, 2020, and 2022.