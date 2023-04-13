Kenko Miura leads Asian team to the grid: Team Japan Needs24

15 teams from Europe and one organization from Asia have registered for the 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season, with 31 cars expected on the grid. The sole non-European team will be led by owner/driver Kenko Miura of Japan, who will pilot the No. 74 Toyota Camry at some of the best tracks in Europe. The NWES veteran is expected to compete in both championships – EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2 – while running his own organization Team Japan Needs24, which had already made its debut at Circuit Zolder last year.



The Tokyo native made his EuroNASCAR debut in 2017, and has been a regular ever since. The coronavirus pandemic forced him to sit out for a while, but now the 42-year-old is back on the attack and set to bring home strong results. With the additional experience of a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio under his belt, Miura is sure to be one of the hottest contenders for the Challenger Trophy in EuroNASCAR PRO and the Legend Trophy in EuroNASCAR 2.



"I want to finish the season in the top-10, make my way to the podium and fight for the win," said Miura ahead of another spectacular European NASCAR season on six amazing tracks across Europe. "My plan is to compete in as many races as possible and make my mark on the championship. I'm really looking forward to starting the season at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. If you don't attack, you don't have a chance to win, so I'll do my best and be smart behind the wheel.”



The professional race car driver and president of a marketing company started racing at the age of twelve when he jumped on a kart for the first time in his life. His family has a background in motorsports, so the adrenaline of speed was in his crib when he was born. A lover of shopping, Miura is ready to put his skills to the test and become a strong name in the 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season with his own team. Thanks to his jobs, the Japanese driver is used to managing the administration while competing at a high level.



The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season kicks off May 6-7 at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia, Spain. All qualifying and race events will be streamed live on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and various television services around the world. Miura will not only bring international flair from the other side of the world to EuroNASCAR, but will also be competing for the top spots with the goal of adding his name to the winner's list for the first time.

NWES PR