Rice Motorsports and Abacus Racing form Joint Venture for the 2023 Silver Crown Series Schedule

It was announced today that Rice Motorsports and Abacus Racing have formed a joint venture for the 2023 USAC Silver Crown Series and will enter races for the 2023 season as Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing. The joint venture will enter a car driven by 2018 USAC Midget Champion and 2023 Chili Bowl winner Logan Seavey.

Seavey was runner-up in the USAC Silver Crown series in 2022 and hopes to finish in the top spot this year. The impetus for the joint venture, Seavey introduced Rice Motorsports owners Robbie & Zach Rice and Abacus Racing owner Brent Cox. Seavey will pilot the #57 for the 2023 USAC National Midget Series schedule for Abacus Racing.

Seavey commented, “I am excited to drive in 2023 for both of these teams, and I know Brent wants to eventually field a car in the Silver Crown series, and I really believed Robbie, Zach and Brent could work together this year to really give us an even better chance to win the championship this year in Silver Crown.”

“This was something that made sense for both sides. We know we have a championship- winning car, but we really wanted to work with Brent and Abacus on the commercial side of our team and make sure we have all the pieces in place for this year’s campaign,” said Robbie Rice, owner of Rice Motorsports.

Robbie & Zach Rice are the sons of 1973 USAC National Midget Champion Larry Rice. Larry Rice also won the USAC Silver Crown championship in 1977 and 1981 and was a two-time participant in the Indianapolis 500. Winning the Silver Crown championship is something that Robbie & Zach have strived for, and after Logan won Rookie of the Year in 2021 and finished second in the series standings in 2022 the desire has only increased. “This sport and this series mean a lot to us and our families, and the major goal for us is to win the championship this year”, Robbie Rice continued.

The season starts for the new venture this Sunday, April 16 with the 20th Running of the Sumar Classic at the Terre Haute Action Track in Terra Haute, IN. Sponsors for this weekend’s opening campaign will be CG CPAs, Stida, Indy Custom Stone, Legacy 40, Earl’s Indy Products, DRC Chassis, Viva Tia Maria, Dozerz Nutz & Boltz and Forecheck Marketing.

For Brent Cox, owner of Abacus Racing, being involved in this venture is something he is extremely excited about. Said Brent, “I have told a lot of people since I formed Abacus Racing that I wanted to be involved with all 3 national series on the USAC schedule. Logan was one of the people I told that to, which is why he felt it was important to make the introduction. In my dealings with Robbie and Zach about this venture, I believe we are aligned in how we want it to work and what each of us brings to the table. We are all excited to see where it goes.”

Rice Motorsports is headquartered in Brownsburg, IN, and Abacus Racing is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Rice Motorsports PR