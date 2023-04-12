The NASCAR Foundation Partners with Dead On Tools to Host Speediatrics Fun Day Festival at Martinsville Speedway

The NASCAR Foundation announced today that Dead On Tools will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Speediatrics Fun Day Festival at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, April 14 at 4:00 p.m.

As part of the program, children from the Martinsville & Henry County Family YMCA have been participating in healthy living curriculum provided by The NASCAR Foundation, introducing them to NASCAR while encouraging them to adopt the same healthy habits employed by NASCAR drivers and pit crew members to see success on the race track.

“We are so appreciative of Dead On Tools’ commitment to making an impact on our racing communities,” said Nichole Krieger, The NASCAR Foundation’s Vice President and Executive Director. “They have been such a wonderful partner of the Foundation’s, supporting initiatives like the Speediatrics Fun Day Festivals, which are in 12 markets this year.”

Now in its seventh year, The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Fun Day Festival brings the sport of NASCAR to life for children ages 7 – 12 through a specialized curriculum and a NASCAR-themed at-track festival held during NASCAR race weekends in select markets each year. The program is a part of the Foundation’s Speediatrics Children’s Fund, which supports needs expressed by hospitals, specialty clinics, camps and other organizations providing children’s medical and healthcare services.

This is the second time Dead On Tools and The NASCAR Foundation have partnered together for a Speediatrics Fun Day Festival. The last time was in May 2022 at Darlington Raceway.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnered up with The NASCAR Foundation again,” said Brian Ranallo, Dead On Tools Marketing Manager. “The event in Darlington was outstanding, and we are extremely excited to give back to the Martinsville community!”

The Speediatrics Fun Day Festival is the culminating event of a week-long program geared towards inspiring children to lead a healthy lifestyle through the lens of NASCAR. Children in attendance will participate in field day activities that simulate being on a NASCAR Pit Crew like the Goodyear Tire Race, Pit Stop Challenge and Gas Can Relay.

NASCAR Foundation PR