Brand new support series: Eurolegend Cup to compete at five EuroNASCAR events

In 2023, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series weekends will feature the brand new Eurolegend Cup as a support series at five events on the best tracks in Europe. The winner of the Eurolegend Cup will receive a special prize: the entry fee for the 2024 NWES season. The series is a good way for drivers of all ages to discover the EuroNASCAR universe.



“We are very happy to welcome the Eurolegend Cup as part of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season.” Said NWES President CEO Jerome Galpin. “This is another great addition to our events, all built as big American culture festivals, gathering thousands of fans of Pure Racing ! We are proud and fully committed to continue growing one of the best racing shows in Europe.”



Eurolegend promoter Romano Pisi said: “The Eurolegend Cup has its origin in Italy and it’s the first time we join the international racing stage by joining the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series at selected events. We have a cooperation with EuroNASCAR and we created the Eurolegend Cup to be part of the US American themed festivals in Europe and become a part of the unique show. It's an amazing opportunity for young drivers to experience international racing in the wake of NASCAR in Europe and the cars are amazing to make the first step in motorsports.”



The 2023 Eurolegend Cup season will kick off with the NWES season opener on May 6-7 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. The second round follows on July 8-9 at the Autodromo di Vallelunga in Italy. The series then travels to Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic on August 26-27. The penultimate round takes place at Oschersleben in Germany on September 23-24, while the grand finale closes the season at Circuit Zolder in Belgium on October 14-15. Fans can look forward to a total of three 20-minute sprint races per weekend plus a qualifying session.



The points system is the same as in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. The winner of each race receives 40 points, while the runner-up gets 35 points. From that position, the process continues in decrements of one, so the 35th place driver receives two points. The driver with the most positions gained in a race gets four bonus points in each race. There are three categories for different types of drivers depending on their age. Challenge is for 16-21 year olds, Top Class is for 21-45 year olds and Star is for drivers aged 45 and over. Excitement is guaranteed as the small, unique cars take to the track.



The cars in the Eurolegend Cup are the same as in the United States and are supplied by the US Legends Cars organization. The cars are about 3.2 meters long, 1.5 meters wide and 1.2 meters high. The three or four cylinder engines produce about 140 horsepower. The replica bodies come from various US cars built in the mid-1930s and bring a unique look to Europe's race tracks. The Eurolegend Cup promises competitive, close and spectacular races with these 5/8-scale race cars. Don't miss the action when the Eurolegend Cup drops the green flag for the first time in Valencia, Spain.

