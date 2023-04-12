Wednesday, Apr 12

NASCAR & Goodyear Debut Vintage Race Tire Design ahead of Darlington Throwback Weekend

In celebration of Goodyear’s 125th anniversary this year, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company today announced a special sidewall logo design for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR during the weekend of May 12-14, 2023. The vintage logo sidewall design features the historic Goodyear Wingfoot logo, originally created in 1898, and coincides with the special 75th anniversary NASCAR Throwback Weekend of races held at the Darlington Raceway. 

 

The limited-edition sidewall design will be featured on 3,500 tires at all three national series races during Darlington Raceway weekend serving as a special tribute to the longevity of the relationship between NASCAR and Goodyear, the longest-tenured sponsor in the sport. 

 

“It’s exciting to be a part of this special weekend and acknowledge the distinctive relationship that two storied organizations like NASCAR and Goodyear share,” said Stu Grant, general manager, Goodyear Global Race Tires. “The unique, first-of-its kind sidewall design is a fitting tribute to our remarkable history together and our shared passion for motorsports.” 

 

Race fans have a chance to win a Throwback Weekend experience and other prizes by entering a sweepstakes at www.Goodyear400Sweepstakes.com. Visit the site to enter now through May 3, find prize details and read the Official Rules.  

 

Since 1898, Goodyear has been enabling mobility and continues to stay More Driven. In 2022, Goodyear renewed its position as the exclusive tire for NASCAR's top three national series, marking a commitment to continued innovation for the next generation of drivers. In 2023, Goodyear will celebrate its 125-year anniversary by continuing to deliver the products and services that move the world. Visit our Corporate Website to learn more.   

 

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. The Goodyear 400 Sweepstakes begins on 4/3/23 and ends on 5/3/23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States & D.C., who are at least 18 years of age and the age of majority in their state of primary residence at time of entry. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. See Official Rules at https://www.goodyear400sweepstakes.com/Rules for eligibility/restrictions, prize description and complete details. Sponsor: FOX Sports Interactive Media, LLC. The Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy is located at https://www.foxsports.com/privacy-policy. 

