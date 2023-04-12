Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach Auction to Feature Highly Desirable European Sports Cars and Supercars, Including a 2018 McLaren 720S

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is giving bidders the chance to drive home in the European sports car or supercar of their dreams during this year’s Palm Beach Auction, April 13-15, at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Some of the most desirable European cars included in this year’s docket feature an 885-horsepower 2018 McLaren 720S (Lot #738), a 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider (Lot #737) and two 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS models featuring the Weissach Package, including Lot #744 with just 80 actual miles.

“European supercars traditionally feature distinctive designs and performance capabilities that command attention wherever they appear,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “They are a favorite among enthusiasts, especially at our Palm Beach Auction. We have assembled an exemplary and diverse selection of these vehicles for the bidders this weekend in Palm Beach, all of which will be crossing the auction block with No Reserve.”

The silver and black 2018 McLaren 720S (Lot #738) is powered by a 4.0-liter M840T twin-turbo V8 engine with an 885-horsepower VF Stage 2 tune mated to a 7-speed Graziano dual-clutch manual transmission. Designed by SWAE Outfitting Company in collaboration with 1016 Industries, it features a full-carbon widebody kit with 200 pounds of weight reduction and 3D-printed Titanium wing mounts.

Powerful Porsches crossing the block in Palm Beach include two highly desirable 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS models, each featuring the Weissach Package (Lot #744 and Lot #748.1), and a 2019 Porsche Speedster (Lot #745) with only 34 actual miles. The Guards Red 2019 speedster boasts a naturally aspirated 6-cylinder engine producing 502 horsepower, paired with a manual 6-speed transmission. Also among the 911s offered is Lot #736, a nostalgic 1996 Porsche 911 Turbo finished in factory Speed Yellow over a dark gray interior and is in its original condition.

Lot #737 is a 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider powered by a turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission. The hardtop convertible is outfitted with red brake calipers, carbon-fiber rear air ducts, Daytona-style seats and the Ferrari Cavallino stitched on the headrests. With less than 2,800 actual miles, this Ferrari rides on Rose Gold wheels and is also equipped with a carbon-fiber steering wheel, LED lights, an in/out electric mirror with HomeLink and a premium Hi-Fi system.

“From the vintage Italian design of De Tomaso to modern British performance and engineering of Aston Martin, we’ll auction an incredible selection of European collectibles,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “Bidders in Palm Beach will have the luxury of taking their pick from extraordinary options by top European automakers, including Ferrari, Aston Martin, McLaren, De Tomaso, Porsche, Audi and Maserati.”

Lot #664 is a dark red 1974 De Tomaso Pantera GTS, one of just 150 GTS models ordered. This GTS is powered by a 351ci V8 engine paired with a ZF 5-speed manual transmission and its exterior is accented by a blacked-out hood and trunk. Two custom 1972 De Tomaso Panteras will also cross the block in Palm Beach with No Reserve. Lot #742 is a Black Cherry twin-turbo-powered show-quality car with over six years and 10,000 hours in its custom rotisserie restoration build. The twin-turbo power flows through a ZF 5-speed manual gearbox, and the car comes equipped with an Alpine audio system, power windows, power mirrors, power brakes and air conditioning. Finished in finished in Racing Orange, Lot #702 has only 69 miles since its complete nut-and-bolt customization and restoration. It is powered by a custom-built 600-horsepower V8 engine mated to a fully polished ZF 5-speed manual transmission from the Pantera experts at PI Motorsport in California.

Often recognized for appearances in James Bond films, Aston Martin will be represented at the auction by a 2017 DB11 Launch Edition (Lot #757), one of only 1,000 produced. Fast enough to leave villains in the dust, it is powered by a 600-horsepower twin-turbo V12 engine paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Madagascar Orange over an Obsidian Black/Argento Gray leather interior, it also includes an 8-inch navigation system, 12-inch color LCD cluster and Bluetooth, and was signed and inspected by the CEO of Aston Martin, Dr. Andy Palmer.

