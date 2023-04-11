Daren Scherer Is the Race of Champions “Iron Man” - Scherer to Race in 20th Career Race of Champions Modified 250 on Saturday, April 22, 2023

When the 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 rolls off for the Race of Champions Modified Series on Saturday, April 22, one driver will be participating for the 20th time in the prestigious event.

Daren Scherer of Binghamton, N.Y., has competed in 18 full seasons with the Series and he will be entering the “the Greatest Tradition in Modified Racing” for the 20th time. He has racked up 14 top-ten and 5 top-five finishes in the 19 previous events he has competed in.

It will also be the 200th time he competes in a Race of Champions Modified Series race, more than any other driver who has raced in the Series. Scherer, with the team led by his Father, George Scherer, has showed incredible loyalty to the Series. Race of Champions Series management recognizes and salutes the Scherer racing team on their dedication and level of commitment to the Series.

Scherer most recently started on the pole at Mahoning Valley Speedway this past Saturday and racked up another top-ten finish. He currently has two series victories, 35 top-five finishes and 114 top-ten finishes during his Race of Champions career, making him a contender at each and every event.

Amazingly, he has also finished second in the Series championship standings on four occasions (2008, 2010, 2011 and 2013). He’s been in the top-five a total of nine times when the season has concluded and finished in the top-ten in the championship standings an incredible seventeen times, more than any other driver in the history of the series.

Scherer will be a part of an incredible field of Modifieds that participate on Saturday, April 22 as part of the 72nd Annual event and he will be looking to add his name to the Al Gerber Trophy.

The Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series and the Race of Champions Street Stocks and Western New York “Mighty” TQ Midgets will join the card at Lake Erie Speedway on Saturday, April 22.

Practice, with free open grandstands will take place on Friday, April 21. Pit gates for practice will open at 12:00pm (Noon) with practice running from 3:00pm until dusk.

Tickets may be purchased for the April 22 and will be available at the Lake Erie Speedway ticket office or at https://www.lakeeriespeedway.com/roc-annual.

Where: Lake Erie Speedway, North East, Pa.

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Directions: The track is located just twenty minutes of East Erie, Pa., minutes from Interstate 90 and directly of Interstate 86 at 10700 Delmas Drive, North East, Pa., 16428

What: The 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250

More Information: www.lakeeriespeedway.com (Track Phone: 814.725.3303) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

