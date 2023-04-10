72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 at Lake Erie Speedway “Up Next” for Race of Champions Modified Series

With the Race of Champions Modified Series opening event at Mahoniing Valley Speedway now complete, the Race of Champions Modified Series is staring at the “fame and glory” of the 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pa., on Saturday, April 22.

The Series most recent winner and 2022 Most Popular Driver, Jack Ely of Wall, N.J., is ready to take on the task of “The Greatest Tradition in Modified Racing”.

“I’d love to have my name on the Al Gerber trophy with all of those great Modified races at the end of 250 laps on April 22,” stated Ely. “It’s a tall task. The Series is very competitive and the race itself is challenging. You have to do everything right and be there at the end. It’s something we are always geared up for and this time is no different. We are truly looking forward to it.”

In addition to the 72nd Annual Race of Champions 250, there are support divisions on the day.

The Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series and the Race of Champions Street Stocks and Western New York “Mighty” TQ Midgets will race at Lake Erie Speedway on April 22.

Practice, with free open grandstands will take place on Friday, April 21. Pit gates for practice will open at 12:00pm (Noon) with practice running from 3:00pm until dusk.

Tickets may be purchased for the April 22 and will be available at the Lake Erie Speedway ticket office or at https://www.lakeeriespeedway.com/roc-annual.

Where: Lake Erie Speedway, North East, Pa.

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Directions: The track is located just twenty minutes of East Erie, Pa., minutes from Interstate 90 and directly of Interstate 86 at 10700 Delmas Drive, North East, Pa., 16428

What: The 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250

More Information: www.lakeeriespeedway.com (Track Phone: 814.725.3303) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

