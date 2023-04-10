Advance Tickets to Dutch Boy 150 - ARCA Menards Series Platform Return to Flat Rock Speedway - are Available Online Now

Advance tickets for the much-anticipated ARCA Menard Series East Dutch Boy 150 at Flat Rock Speedway are on sale now . Fans can purchase their tickets via the track website, FlatRockSpeedway.com, or by calling the track office at (419) 727-1100.

The race will mark the first-ever visit by the ARCA Menards Series East to the popular quarter-mile bullring located 30 minutes south of downtown Detroit, and the return of the ARCA Menards Series platform to one of its original tracks for the first time since 2000. The ARCA Menards Series raced at Flat Rock Speedway a total of 56 times, starting with a pair of 250-lappers on September 11, 1953, both won by J.L. Petty. The most recent race, on May 27, 2000, was won by ten-time series champion Frank Kimmel.

The ARCA Menards Series East dates to 1987 and was based primarily in the northeast quadrant of the country. The series has visited the state of Michigan on one previous occasion, at Berlin Raceway in 2017, a race won by current NASCAR Cup Series driver Todd Gilliland.

Teenage hotshoes William Sawalich and Tyler Reif will both be in action in the Dutch Boy 150. Sawalich, from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, has taken over the familiar No. 18 Toyota fielded by Joe Gibbs Racing that has carried Ty Gibbs to the 2021 ARCA Menards Series championship and Sammy Smith to the 2021 and 2022 ARCA Menards Series East championship. Reif, just 15 years of age from Hendersonville, Nevada, shocked the ARCA Menards Series regulars by winning at Phoenix Raceway driving for the newly formed Lowden-Jackson Racing team.

Entries are also expected to be filed by CARS Tour Pro Late Model champion and Slinger Nationals winner Luke Fenhaus, Speedway, Indiana’s Zachary Tinkle, who will be chasing the East Series championship driving for 1995 ARCA Menards Series champion – and Flat Rock Speedway winner – Andy Hillenburg, Newport Beach, California’s Sean Hingorani, who will be driving for two-time Flat Rock Speedway ARCA winner Bill Venturini’s team, and Lavar Scott, the newest member of Max Siegel’s Rev Racing team who finished fourth in his first ARCA Menards Series platform start at Daytona International Speedway in February. Brad Smith, the veteran of over 400 ARCA Menards Series races who got his start racing in the street stock division at Flat Rock Speedway in the 1980s, has also signaled his intention to enter.

Flat Rock Speedway’s ARCA DTS Drive Train Specialist Street Stocks and ARCA R&M Recycling Figure 8 divisions will also be on the card for the night with a full program of qualifying, heat races, and features slated for both divisions.

Tickets for the Dutch Boy 150 are $25 for adults and $5 for children 5-12, with children under 5 admitted free. All tickets purchased online will be subject to a $1 service fee.