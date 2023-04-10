Rookie Sean Hingorani Becomes the First Driver of Indian Descent to Win a Nascar Race

West brings a Win! The West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame 150 marked the first victory for Venturini Motorsports (VMS) in the 2023 season as well as a monumental first ARCA victory for rookie Sean Hingorani. The race at Irwindale Speedway was only Hingorani’s third race with the VMS, showcasing his quick development within the team.

Elated after his first win, Hingorani described the experience: “I’m thrilled to get that first win under my belt. The car was fast all weekend and the team gave me the best possible opportunity. It’s really exciting that we were able to achieve this so early in the season. Starting from third, I knew we had set ourselves up to be competitive during the race and it was great to have some battles at the front of the field. Crossing the line in first was a great feeling and it was incredible celebrating it with my team.”

His success at Irwindale Speedway makes him the first person of Indian descent to win a NASCAR race. Hingorani, who has spoken

openly about how his Indian heritage has contributed to both his personal and professional life, is excited by the prospect of seeing greater diversity throughout the ranks of motorsports.

“I’m proud of the achievement and of course happy to be the first. I hope we can keep this momentum up and win more races. This really shows NASCAR has a global reach and I would really like to see more of those from India or of Indian descent be able to get in touch with the sport. I have learned so much and am thankful for my family, friends, and all those that support me on this journey.”

Taking on the ARCA West Series for the first time in team history this season - both VMS and Hingorani quickly secured their first West Series victory at Irwindale Speedway on only their second outing of the season. Venturini Motorsports, the winningest team in ARCA history, has now extended their already existing record, holding 84 victories. They are further making history this season as the only team to ever compete for all three ARCA Series championships in a single season.

Hingorani joined Venturini Motorsports for the 2023 season to take on races in all three of the ARCA series’. In contention for both the ARCA Menards West Series championship as well as the ARCA Menards East Series championship, Hingorani is also slated for a run in four different main series races.

Team owner Billy Venturini served as Hingorani’s spotter during the Irwindale race weekend.“It’s always really memorable when a kid gets their first win. It was great to be a part of it with Sean and the Hingoranis, especially in front of all of his friends and family.” Venturini who spotted his first race at the age of 11 described the experience; “I always enjoy spotting. I feel like my experience can help a young drivers like Sean prepare for whatever situation they might see out on track.”

Hingorani excelled alongside crew chief Kevin Reed Jr. “What a great night for everyone at VMS. Our Mobil 1 Toyota Camry was fast all weekend and we knew going into the race that we would be a contender. Sean drove a very smart race, saving his stuff for when he needed it. When he got out front he was hard to beat. I can’t thank all the guys on the crew enough. We executed every step of the way from the test to the race,” exclaimed Reed. Now two races into the West Series championship fight, the team is eager to garner the momentum to carry into the rest of the season.

Miss all the action? You can catch the Irwindale race on April 23rd when it airs at 12pm ET on CNBC. Venturini Motorsports and Hingorani will continue their historic first run for the west series championship at Kern County Raceway Park on April 22nd. The race will air live at 11:15pm ET on FloRacing.

Follow Sean on all of his social media channels; on instagram: @sean.hingorani, on twitter: @seanhingorani

To stay up to date on Sean's racing season, find updates on www.seanhingorani.com

VMS PR