Logan Chambers Wins Thrilling Roval Debut for Legends Tour Series

Bakersfield’s Logan Chambers put himself into the history books by winning the inaugural roval race for the INEX Legends Tour Series on Saturday night, scoring the 20-lap win on the high-speed course around the Irwindale Speedway in Irwindale, Calif. Chambers led only the final lap of the race over the field of 21 entries from across the state, inheriting the lead when issues plagued race leader Tyler Hicks of Encinitas on the final circuit. The victory paid $1000 to win.

Nathan Quella of Yorba Linda jumped out to a two second advantage on the six turn, six tenths of a mile roval utilizing both the half-mile and one-third mile of the state-of-the-art speedway. Hicks drove past Chambers for third then took second from Henry Barton of San Francisco on lap five.

A caution flew on lap five for Tim Spurgeon of Danville crashing into the barriers on the exit of turn two. On the restart, Quella and Hicks staged a back-and-forth race for the top spot. Hicks used a crossover on the half-mile to jump inside but Quella maintained the lead. Hicks finally got the deal done on lap eight, while Chambers passed Barton for third. Quella stayed within a car length of Hicks before trouble stuck. Quella tagged the tire on the inside on the hairpin onto the half-mile, ending his race with front end damage.

Hicks had a comfortable advantage over Chambers before encountering lapped traffic. Barton spun but kept going and the race stayed green. Coming to the white flag, sparks flew from the rear of Hicks’ car and he turned right onto the half-mile to exit the race. Chambers assumed the lead and held it over the final circuit, topping five-time track champion Chad Schug of Huntington Beach, Bakersfield’s Colton Page, Stephen Bazen of Saugus, and Barton.

Legends Tour Series resumes on May 13 with a return to Roseville’s All American Speedway.

Legends Tour Series is presented by: Beeler Industries, Kleen blast, David’s Racing Products, Hacienda Pools, and All Pro Powder Coating.

2023 Legends Tour Schedule (Subject to Change)

March 18, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV) Winner: Ethan Nascimento

April 8, 2023: Irwindale Speedway (Roval). 20 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Speed Sport TV) Winner: Logan Chambers

May 13, 2023: All American Speedway. 35 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Flo Racing TV)

June 24, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV)

July 22, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (MAVTV night & (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV)

August 5, 2023: Stockton 99 Speedway. 35 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Speed Union TV)

September 9, 2023: All American Speedway. 35 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Flo Racing TV)

October 7, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV)

Legends Tour PR