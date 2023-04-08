Austin Wayne Self and AM Racing Launch Dirt Division

As part of their “Future Focused” initiative, officials from AM Racing announced today the hard launch of their AM Racing Dirt Division which will offer turn-key dirt modifieds rentals for various modified events and divisions across the Southeast.

The program will be managed by AM Racing mainstay driver Austin Wayne Self who will continue to pilot the team’s No. 23 Dirt Modified entry in races across the Southeast, including participating in events sanctioned by the American Racer Modified Tour and the Mid-East Modified Tour.

“I am proud of how quickly we have grown our AM Racing Dirt Division,” said Self. “We have been quietly fielding entries for drivers for the past couple of months until we felt like we were ready to launch our Dirt Division publicly.

“Thanks to our managing partner Buck Stevens, I feel like we are in good shape to help build another branch of our AM Racing team that will not only help drivers who come through our front door on the asphalt side, but also have a foundation where we can host dirt racers from across the country.”

Self-further explained that the Dirt Division’s purpose is to assist with driver etiquette, comfort and competition on dirt, while also being a hub for drivers who start their careers on dirt but hope to graduate to the asphalt and compete in Late Models, the ARCA Menards Series or any of NASCAR’s top-three national divisions.

“We have seen over the years that the dirt discipline has funneled plenty of talented drivers to asphalt who started in racing platforms like the ARCA Menards Series and are now competing in the NASCAR Cup Series,” added Self.

“AM Racing has built a foundation where we supply cars not only on the dirt but also in ARCA, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. We can be a great stepping-stone for any driver who puts the time, effort and financial resources into their development in their hopeful journey to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Great things continue to happen at AM Racing and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

AM Racing team principal Kevin Cywinski said adding the team’s Dirt Division was important for the growth of the team’s core foundation for months and years to come.

“Austin has done a terrific job diving into helping launch AM Racing’s Dirt Division,” said Cywinski. “Austin will have an opportunity to compete in NASCAR again, but for now, he is taking our newest program and making sure we can unload, be competitive and win races.

“Austin has already proven that with wins in the American Racer Modified Tour at Harris Speedway in March and most recently last weekend at Lake View Motor Speedway, but now we have the inventory to expand our program to allow other drivers that same opportunity.”

For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Austin Wayne Self, please visit awsracing.com, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self), or follow him on Instagram (@austinwayneself) and Twitter (@AustinWSelf).

AM Racing PR