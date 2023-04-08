Mohave Valley Was Last Start for Eddie Tafoya Jr. Before Heading to Texas and Indiana

Last Saturday night at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway, Eddie Tafoya Jr. got in his last USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series start before heading to Texas and Ohio at the end of the month. The 25-year-old rising star qualified third fastest on the night and came home 12th in the 30-lap main event.

Chino Hills, California resident Tafoya was one of 30 cars who turned out for the first sprint car race at the “Copper State” racing facility since last October. With a massive crowd looking on, he got off to a fine start when his lap of 14.219 was the third fastest on the night and put him in the third heat race.

Being the fastest car in the heat meant he started 6th in the 10-lapper. The affable driver became engaged in a raging dog fight for third that he was able to win. In addition to winning the battle for third, he nearly stole second place at the line.

With his qualifying and heat race results, Tafoya, the 2019 USAC/CRA “Rookie of the Year” and 2018 PAS Young Gun Sprint Car champion, was coming from the fifth place starting spot in the 30-lap A main. In the first handful of laps, the 25-year-old kept the beautiful #51T in the top five. However, he did slip back to eighth on lap four before sliding to a stop in turn one. That brought out the yellow flag and a temporary halt to the racing action.

As Tafoya was the cause of the yellow, he had to go to the back for the restart. Over the final 25 laps, he passed more cars than any other driver on the track and finished 12th.

Even though he is not chasing points in the 2023 USAC/CRA Series, Tafoya is 13th in the championship standings. He is that high in the standings despite the fact that he has only contested two of the first four races.

Tafoya has no plans of racing the next two weeks as the team prepares for another trip to take on the USAC National Sprint Cars at the Rocket Raceway and the Devils Bowl Speedway in Texas from April 27 – 29. After that, the team rig will head northeast for two days of racing at the Eldora Speedway on May 5th and 6th.

The Specialty Fasteners #51T team is exploring corporate partnership opportunities for the 2023 campaign. If you or your company would like to be a partner, please contact Eddie Tafoya Jr. via phone at (909) 393-3999 or by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . He will be happy to talk to you and lay out the team’s plans.

Tafoya’s great-looking shirts and hoodies are available online at www.specialty-fasteners.com.

Tafoya has a great YouTube channel at the following link https://www.youtube.com/shorts/1hrmC5L80EU.

Fans can follow Tafoya on Instagram @eddietafoya51.

Tafoya and the #51T team would like to thank Specialty Fasteners, DRC Chassis, Ryder Racing Engines, Simpson Safety Products, Bell, Benic Enterprises, BR Motorsports, PSC Powder Coating, Magik Graphics, Gasper Transportation, Owen’s Insurance Services, and Weld Wheels for supporting its racing program.

Eddie Tafoya PR