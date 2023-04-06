Dutch Boy® Paints to Serve as Entitlement Sponsor of ARCA Menards® Series East Stop at Flat Rock Speedway

The Sherwin Williams Company and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) have come to an agreement for the naming rights of one of the most anticipated races within the ARCA Menards® Series platform, the ARCA Menards® Series East race at the quarter-mile Flat Rock Speedway and will be known as the Dutch Boy® 150. Located just south of Flat Rock, Michigan in downriver Detroit, Flat Rock Speedway is one of two weekly short tracks to carry the ARCA sanction and was part of the inaugural series schedule in 1953. Dutch Boy® Paints is a subsidiary of Sherwin-Williams and is available exclusively at Menards®.

The Dutch Boy® 150 will take place on May 20, just 10 days after the 70th anniversary of the first-ever ARCA Menards® Series race, held at the legendary Dayton Speedway.



“We have enjoyed our relationship with the ARCA Menards® Series and its fans,” said Michelle Bangs, senior brand manager for Dutch Boy® Paints. “We love the do-it-yourselfers that make up the ARCA Menards® Series fan base, and we’re excited to take the Dutch Boy® 150 race to the shortest track on the series schedule. There is a long history at Flat Rock Speedway that dates back into the 1950s and we’re proud to be a part of it.”



“The ARCA Menards® Series is known for really close, hard-fought racing, and there’s no better venue to see that kind of racing than at a bullring like Flat Rock Speedway,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “We have had a lot of interest from teams and fans in seeing the series return to Flat Rock and we’re pleased to have Dutch Boy® Paints as the entitlement partner for what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated races of the season.”



The ARCA Menards® Series raced at Flat Rock 56 times from 1953 through 2000. Previous winners include J.L. Petty, who won a pair of 250-lappers on the same day in 1953, Bob Hunter, Bill Lutz, Les Snow, Iggy Katona, Bobby Watson, Andy Hampton, Ramo Stott, Ron Hutcherson, A. Arnold, Moose Myers, Bill Green, Bill Kimmel, Jim Cushman, Marvin Smith, Bob Dotter, Lee Raymond, Bobby Jacks, Bill Venturini, Ed Hage, Bob Keselowski, Tracy Leslie, Dave Weltmeyer, Grant Adcox, Bobby Bowsher, Harold Fair, Jeremy Mayfield, Gary Bradberry, Andy Hillenburg, Joe Ruttman, Tim Steele, Frank Kimmel and Bill Baird.



The Dutch Boy® 150 will mark the first time the ARCA Menards® Series East will have raced at Flat Rock Speedway and only the second time the series has raced in the state of Michigan. The East tour visited Berlin Raceway in 2017, a race won by current NASCAR Cup Series driver Todd Gilliland.