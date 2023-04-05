AJ Foyt Racing statement on the passing of Lucy Foyt

Lucy Foyt, wife of A.J. Foyt, passed away in a Houston hospital after a brief illness. She was 84.

Lucy had a special appreciation for life, always embracing new experiences, people, and challenges. There was never a dull moment being married to the auto racing legend; for nearly 68 years, Lucy was his rock, keeping him grounded as he ascended to superstardom in motorsports. Her steadfast support and amazing grace under pressure throughout A.J.'s career and post-career, which was marked by life-threatening injuries on several occasions, made it possible for him to stage the remarkable comebacks that added to his legendary status.

Houston was always home to Lucy, having been born in 1938 to beloved parents, Dr. L. Lynn Zarr and Elizabeth Zarr, and raised in River Oaks, a prominent enclave of the nation's fourth largest city. During her time at Lamar High School, Lucy met Foyt and the two married in 1955, further laying their roots in the Houston community. Together, they raised three children, A.J. Foyt III, Terry and Jerry. Later on, they adopted their grandson Larry who is president of A.J. Foyt Enterprises, the Indy car racing team Foyt started in late 1965.

Always seen as beautiful and gracious, Lucy bonded three generations of the Foyt family, having four children, eight grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren who adored her. She was able to watch them grow to achieve success, marry for love, and raise children, many of which are named after her with the most recent being Larry's daughter Lucy who was born in January.

With a passion for culture, arts, and global travel, Lucy shared a broadened perspective and open mind about the world that motivated and inspired adventure to those around her. That legacy will live on through her family and influence more generations of Foyts to come.

With careful thought and consideration, funeral arrangements are pending.

