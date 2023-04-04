31 car entries submitted for the 2023 EuroNASCAR season

With the 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series ready to kick off on May 6-7 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, championship organizer Team FJ has received a total of 31 entries from 16 teams coming on from ten different European and Asian countries. The twelfth official European NASCAR season promises spectacular battles, great attractions for the whole family and the pure racing character that makes EuroNASCAR the best touring car series in Europe. Are you ready for another thrilling season of NASCAR racing?



Reigning champion team Hendriks Motorsport will be back with two cars: the #50 Toyota Camry and the #7 Ford Mustang. The Dutch powerhouse won the Teams Championship four times in a row, three times with the #50 car and once with the #7 car at the top of the standings.



After accompanying Alon Day to the fourth EuroNASCAR PRO drivers title, PK Carsport will field the #24 Chevrolet Camaro with the clear intent of chasing the biggest goal once again. Hendriks Motorsport's fiercest rival CAAL Racing will field a total of three cars #54, #56 and #88 – with a strong lineup across the board and the customary ambitions including plenty of trips to Victory Lane.



Speedhouse by Lucas Lasserre will field the most cars with the #14, #33, #40 and #64 entries registered for the season in an effort to replicate the strong performance of 2022. The French organization has shown promising results in the 2022 NWES season and will be vying for more. A three-car effort will be made by Team Bleekemolen, strong of the team’s first EuroNASCAR PRO race win. The regular cars #69 and #72 will be complemented by the #66 car.



After winning the Junior Trophy and being in contention for the title in a breakthrough campaign last year, Race Art Technology will expand to two cars – #18 and #34 – and aim at consolidating a spot among the top NWES organizations. Academy / Alex Caffi Motorsport – a joint venture led by Federico Monti and Alex Caffi – will bring back the #1 and #5 cars in 2023, while Racingfuel Motorsport will take the next steps in the official European NASCAR series after making its debut in the 2022 NWES season. The Swiss team led by Ferruccio Finkbohner will continue with two cars, #58 and #94.



Veteran NWES teams will also continue and develop their programs fielding a strong mix of veterans and young talents: Marko Stipp Motorsport, will return with the #46 and #48 cars, Vict Motorsport will continue its program with the #8 and #9 Chevrolet Camaros. The German organization will field a strong mix of veterans and young talents and the Club Motorsport will also enter two cars with their traditional #55 and #65 cars.



Double V Racing will go on the attack with the #27 Mustang after delivering solid performances in 2022. A NWES veteran team since 2010, Franck Violas' RDV Competition will return to the grid with the #3 Camaro. Kenko Miura will lead the only non-European team in EuroNASCAR, driving the #74 Toyota Camry for Team Japan.



Two new teams have announced making their EuroNASCAR debuts: Bremotion from Germany will enter the brand new #99 car that will be assembled by top Dutch team Hendriks Motorsport and delivered to Patrick Brenndorfer’s organization, while a new organization from Bulgaria plans to add an even more international flair to the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and run the #89 and #90 cars.



The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will kick off May 6-7 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. All qualifying and race sessions will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and multiple television channels around the world. Get ready for close battles, amazing American-themed festivals and the unique pure racing of Europe's official NASCAR series.

NWES PR