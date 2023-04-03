Fast Start for Race of Champions Family of Series in April 2023 - Race of Champions Modified Series - Saturday, April 22, 2023

While the Race of Champions Modified Series is off to a fast start for the 2023 season with it’s season opener, this coming weekend, Saturday, April 8 at Mahoning (Pa.) Valley Speedway and then moving on to Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pa, for the 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250, there will be plenty of other Race of Champions Series action happening during April.

The Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series and the Race of Champions Street Stocks will race at Lake Erie Speedway on April 22.

Nick Robinson of Waverly, N.Y. is the defending Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series champion and he will lead the Series into Erie, which will also play a role in deciding the Fred Rounds Cup winner.

“We’re looking forward to getting in going,” stated Robinson. “The Series is so much fun with great fields of cars and good racers. It’s very special and we are looking forward to a great year and getting it started at Lake Erie.”

Tim Welshans of West Falls, N.Y., won the Race of Champions Street Stock Series title in 2022. He will be in attendance at Lake Erie Speedway when the Series runs its first of five races that are part of the 2023 season.

“It’s going to be exciting,” offered Welshans. “These races are always special and they have a great atmosphere. It’s something we gear up for and truly enjoy. 2023 is definitely going to be a season to remember.”

Tickets may be purchased for the April 22 and will be available at the Lake Erie Speedway ticket office or at https://www.lakeeriespeedway.com/roc-annual.

Where: Lake Erie Speedway, North East, Pa.

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Directions: The track is located just twenty minutes of East Erie, Pa., minutes from Interstate 90 and directly of Interstate 86 at 10700 Delmas Drive, North East, Pa., 16428

What: The 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250

More Information: www.lakeeriespeedway.com (Track Phone: 814.725.3303) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC Mods Pr