Joey Dennewitz named Managing Director, Weekly & Touring Series

NASCAR has announced today that Joey Dennewitz has joined the organization as Managing Director, Weekly & Touring Series.

Dennewitz joins the organization after serving multiple roles within the Spire Holdings portfolio over the past 13 years including most recently Chief of Strategic Initiatives. He will report to Ben Kennedy, Senior Vice President of Racing Development & Strategy, overseeing the team dedicated to working with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. He will be based out of NASCAR's Charlotte office.

"Grassroots racing competition and the short track experience remains a vital part of NASCAR,” Kennedy said. “We're delighted that Joey’s experience within the industry will further solidify the working relationships we have with our competitors and track owners as we work to bring exciting racing throughout the country to our passionate fans.”

Dennewitz hails from Akron, Ohio and has been in racing for most his life. He began racing go-karts as a child and worked his way up to Allison Legacy cars and late models at Mansfield Speedway. Dennewitz then completed his education at the University of Akron with a degree in Communications. From there he worked several positions in communications and public relations before joining Spire Sports + Entertainment in 2010 and working his way up to Chief of Strategic Initiatives. One of the key initiatives Dennewitz helped shepherd at Spire Holdings was NASCAR’s debut at Knoxville Raceway and the return of NASCAR to the Milwaukee Mile in 2023.

