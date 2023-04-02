Five questions with 17-year-old Auto Racing Phenom Josh Pierson at 1000 Miles of Sebring

What were you doing at 17? For racing phenom and Oregon-native Josh Pierson, he is competing at the pinnacle of motorsports. Last year, Pierson made history as the youngest ever WEC competitor and he celebrated his first World Endurance Championship win, taking the top podium spot at the 2022 edition of the 1000 Miles of Sebring.

Recently, we had a chance to sit down with the up and coming racer to talk about ebring and the future.



1. At only 17, you already have 15 years behind the wheel. How has your experience in everything from boxcars at age two to turning professional at age 14 , made you a better competitor?

“Starting off in karting from the young age of 2, I quickly learned a lot and progressed through the ranks and classes quite quickly. I think I for sure had a bit of natural talent, but not enough to make it as far as I have now. I’ve really had to focus on self-improvement throughout the years and I’ve learned lots of valuable lessons from the many great people and teams I’ve surrounded myself with, and I think that’s part of it. It’s finding the right atmosphere to grow and learn.”

2. What are your goals going into this week’s race?

“It’s hard to set realistic goals for motorsports and I think as an athlete in general, because all you want to do is win. However, I think it’s always important to look at the big picture. So, while my goal will always be to win, depending on the track, car, and level of competition, I always try to set a realistic goal for myself to target while giving it my all to win.”

3. How did you prepare differently for this year as opposed to last?

“In all honesty I haven’t really changed my preparation or mindset. I tend to be very levelheaded and work well under pressure. In any case, what I did last year worked. Winning Sebring and having the results we did was phenomenal, and why change what I’ve been doing if it works.”

4. Can you tell us more about your work in the fight to end Alzheimer’s Disease?

“The Alzheimer’s Association is very special to me and my family. It originally started out when my grandpa was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and we wanted to try and use my racing as a tool to help raise awareness and try to help create a cure. Now that my grandpa has passed away, I’m still representing some branding to help future family’s that might be going through something similar.”

5. Where do you see yourself in five years?

“With the Ed Carpenter Racing contract, currently I see myself in Indycar, which would be a dream come true for me. Obviously, I love the sports car side, and in an ideal world I’d love to be participating in the IMSA long races alongside Indycar, as many of today’s Indycar stars are, like Scott Dixon and others. However, racing can be unpredictable so it’s hard to say exactly where I’ll be and what I’ll be driving.”

