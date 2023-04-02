Sunday, Apr 02

This is Russell's best chance to be ahead of Hamilton, says Emerson Fittipaldi

F1 great Emerson Fittipaldi talked to  MyBettingSites.co.uk about George Russell's performances this season, saying how this season is his best chance to finish ahead of Lewis Hamilton. also spoke about Lewis Hamilton, the issues he's facing and why he believes that he'll be back competing later this season.

Here's what he said:

  • This is George Russell's best chance to get ahead of Lewis Hamilton

    “For sure, Russell is more aggressive now. He is more experienced now and the Mercedes team knows him much better now. It seems like he is becoming a better fit for the team.”

    “This is his best chance to get ahead of Lewis Hamilton and show that he has the level."

    "It is going to be very interesting to see what happens. His situation is quite similar to Sergio Perez in my opinion.”

    “He will be driving 110% now and be aggressive to go past people.”

  • The W14 is not a perfect fit for Hamilton but he has the talent to adapt and improve

    “The beginning of last season was very similar for Lewis Hamilton. He seems like he has some problems with adapting to the new car and the new rules.”

    “He is not able to get the maximum of this car at the moment. Judging from the outside he needs to adapt and then he will be back to his previous level.”

    “He is so good, as we all know, but he can definitely improve in every single kilometre. No one can take away his great talent but for some reason the car is not a perfect fit for him and he needs to solve that problem and adapt.”

  • Mercedes and Hamilton will be back challenging Red Bull - they have the resources and know-how to do so

    “Lewis will be back. Mercedes are a top team. Their priority is to challenge Red Bull. They have the capacity, the human resources and technical resources to be there.”

    “And with someone as experienced as Lewis, I’m sure the analysts will be collecting the right information around the car.”

    “The car is running in the midfield right now so there’s different turbulence, different speed – a completely different situation. It’s more difficult to run in the midfield with all the dirty air.”

    “All this information will help Mercedes come back for sure.”

The full story can be found here.

 

