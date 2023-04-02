Sunday, Apr 02

Piastri has been the most impressive rookie and he'll make it hard for Lando, says Emerson Fittipaldi

F1 great and former McLaren driver, Emerson Fittipaldi talked to us about his former team's nightmarish start to the 2023 season as well as Oscar Piastri's start to life for the team.

Here's what he said:

  • McLaren has the right people to improve from grand prix to grand prix - they are in a cycle

    “I think McLaren for sure has the experience, the right people behind to improve from grand prix to grand prix.”

    “I see McLaren’s situation this year similar to Mercedes’ situation at the beginning of last year. They had a very disappointing start last year and then every grand prix they got better and better.”

    “It is a cycle that can happen to any of the big teams. They are in a difficult cycle now but they have the potential, the human resources and the technical resources to come back strong.”

  • Piastri, considering the situation, has been the most impressive rookie so far

    “I’ve been very impressed, especially at Jeddah, by Oscar Piastri. Under difficult situations, in a difficult car, he’s been there, driving very fast.”

    “To me he’s given a great show. I respect the other two rookies but I think Piastri is the one that’s going to come up big.”

 

  • Lando Norris will not have it easy with Piastri

    “Piastri will definitely push Lando. For sure. No doubt."

    "Piastri is an extremely talented young driver and is in a very good team like McLaren. He’ll be running strong for sure.”

    “Lando will not have an easy time with Piastri there.”

 

Fittipaldi was speaking to MyBettingSites, and you can find the full piece  here.

