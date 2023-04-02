Barrett-Jackson to Auction Historic First Retail Production Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray 3LZ for Charity at 2023 Palm Beach Auction, April 13-15

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will auction the first retail production of Chevrolet’s first electrified, all-wheel drive Corvette during its 2023 Palm Beach Auction, April 13-15. The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray 3LZ VIN 001 will be auctioned with 100 percent of the hammer price to benefit DonorsChoose, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to make it easy for anyone to help a teacher in need and to move our nation closer to where students in every community may have the tools and experiences needed for a great education.

“Barrett-Jackson has a long history of auctioning VIN 001 vehicles with partners like General Motors in an effort to support critically important charitable initiatives, and we’re proud to be able to do this once again with such an iconic vehicle,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the very first electrified, all-wheel-drive version of ‘America’s Sports Car.’ It’s a major moment in automotive history and an amazing opportunity to provide much needed support to our selfless educators as well strengthen the education of our nation’s youth.”

The first retail production 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray 3LZ VIN 001 is powered by a 6.2-liter LT2 small block V8 backed by an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, with a front-mounted electric motor that powers the front wheels via a 1.9 kWh battery pack. In total, the Corvette E-Ray produces a combined 655 horsepower. Not only does eAWD increase all‑season capability, but the intelligent controls also dynamically adjust in real time to provide front-axle assist for stability and balance. Electrification enhances the drive experience, making the E-Ray a sure-footed Grand Tourer with the quickest 0-60 and quarter-mile times in Corvette history. The E-Ray is equipped with standard all-season tires, Magnetic Selective Ride Control and standard carbon ceramic brakes.

One-hundred percent of the hammer price of this iconic vehicle will benefit DonorsChoose. Making it easy for anyone to help a classroom in need, DonorsChoose allows public school teachers from every corner of America to create classroom project requests, and donors may give any amount to the project that inspires them. DonorsChoose has been supporting teachers and students since 2000, helping fund more than 2.55 million projects and raising more than $1.43 billion nationwide.

“In 2022, we had the privilege of auctioning the first retail productions of the highly anticipated 2023 Z06 coupe and convertible models for charity in Scottsdale and Palm Beach,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “Each of those sales on the Barrett-Jackson auction block were iconic moments in Barrett-Jackson’s charitable history, and I can’t wait to see the excitement in the arena that this groundbreaking E-Ray will surely bring.”

Barrett-Jackson made history in January of this year by surpassing the $150 million milestone in total dollars raised for charity over the years. To date, the company has raised nearly $152 million and will continue to advance its charitable giving in Palm Beach with the sale of multiple charity vehicles, including this first retail production 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray 3LZ VIN 001.

