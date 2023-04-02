- Becoming the first woman to break the top 10 in AMA ArenaCross Lites Main
- The first woman in Monster Energy AMA Supercross to qualify for the Fast 40
- The first woman to compete in a freestyle Moto X Competition
- Being named the Loretta Lynn’s AMA Women’s Amateur National Champion
- Earning four gold medals in Women’s Moto X Racing at the X Games
- Receiving the title of TransWorld Motocross Magazine’s Female Motocross Rookie of the Year
- Nominated for an ESPY Award for Best Female Action Sports Athlete
805 Beer Presents: Inverted Perspective—The Vicki Golden Story
