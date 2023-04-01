Scott Dixon fastest in final practice

Scott Dixon, who pilots the No. 9 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing, scored the fastest lap time in final practice after posting a speed of 222.378 mph at the Texas Motor Speedway Saturday afternoon. In a practice where Team Penske had all three of their cars in the top five with Josef Newgarden earning the top spot, Dixon ended up posting a faster lap time late in the session.
Here are the top 10 fastest cars in final practice.
1: Scott Dixon - 222.378 mph
2: Josef Newgarden - 221.792 mph
3: Takuma Sato - 220.992 mph
4: Scott McLaughlin - 220.866 mph
5: Colton Herta - 220.807 mph
6: Will Power - 220.583 mph
7: Callum Ilott - 220.462 mph
8: Felix Rosenquist - 220.115 mph
9: Alex Palou - 219.868 mph
10: Marcus Ericsson - 219.674 mph