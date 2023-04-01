Sunday, Apr 02

Scott Dixon fastest in final practice

Racing News
Saturday, Apr 01 37
Scott Dixon fastest in final practice

Scott Dixon, who pilots the No. 9 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing, scored the fastest lap time in final practice after posting a speed of 222.378 mph at the Texas Motor Speedway Saturday afternoon. In a practice where Team Penske had all three of their cars in the top five with Josef Newgarden earning the top spot, Dixon ended up posting a faster lap time late in the session. 

 

Here are the top 10 fastest cars in final practice. 

1: Scott Dixon - 222.378 mph

2: Josef Newgarden - 221.792 mph

3: Takuma Sato - 220.992 mph

4: Scott McLaughlin - 220.866 mph

5: Colton Herta - 220.807 mph

6: Will Power - 220.583 mph

7: Callum Ilott - 220.462 mph

8: Felix Rosenquist - 220.115 mph

9: Alex Palou - 219.868 mph

10: Marcus Ericsson - 219.674 mph

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Chevrolet Indycar at Texas: Felix Rosenqvist Puts Chevrolet on Pole at Texas Motor Speedway Bob Bruncati Named Recipient of 2022 ARCA Menards Series General Tire Spirit Award »
Kaleb Vestal

Latest from Kaleb Vestal

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.