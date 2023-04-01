Saturday, Apr 01

McLaughlin fastest in first practice

Scott McLaughlin (No. 3) is looking for redemption at Texas Motor Speedway after his bittersweet second place finish last year to teammate Josef Newgarden, and he is one step closer to achieving that goal. McLaughlin topped the speed charts Saturday morning in the Lone Star State, with a speed of 223.747 mph; a full two tenths of a second faster than Arrow McLaren driver Pato O’Ward (No. 5). IndyCar will hold a qualifying session around 12:15 p.m. Eastern, as well as another practice session around 2:30 p.m. Eastern. 

