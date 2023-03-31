Tommy Dunkel Joins Usac/Cra Point Leader Brody Roa Saturday at Mohave Valley Raceway

There will be a bunch of firsts happening for the Inland Rigging Racing Team when it rolls into Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway this Saturday, April 1st. For Brody Roa, it will be the initial time he has been first in USAC/CRA points when competing at the track and the first time he has driven a DRC chassis there. For teammate Tommy Dunkel it will not only be his initial time on the banked 1/3 mile oval but also his first-ever USAC/CRA start.

Garden Grove, California’s Roa is off to a flying start in the USAC/CRA Series in 2023. In late January he drove to victory in both season-opening races at Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway. A few weeks later, the 2016 USAC West Coast and 2019 USAC Southwest Sprint Car champion placed second when Perris Auto Speedway opened the doors for its 27th season.

The veteran racer’s early season prowess sees him carrying a 22-point lead into the Mohave race. He also has an amazing 1.33 main event finishing average through the first three races.

This weekend’s race will only mark Roa’s second time racing at Mohave. Last October he dazzled the Arizona crowd by winning the main after starting the 30-lapper deep in the field in 11th. It was his third USAC/CRA win of 2023.

“I thought it was a lot of fun,” Roa said of his first visit to the track. “One and two, there is one fast lane around it. Three and four developed nice where it is right on the lip on the top. The bottom is really difficult to hit. I felt like I had to drive it really hard to make speed down there. It was pretty cool the way the track developed and I had fun. It was kind of technical and fitted my style.”

With last week’s rainouts at Kings Speedway in Hanford and the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Roa has not competed in two weeks. He is starting with the car the way he has all year long. So far with two wins, a second and the point lead after three races, things have worked out well.

“I am showing up exactly the same way I started at Perris,” Roa said. “That is what our game plan has been with it (the new DRC) from Cocopah, to Perris in the races we ran with it. Both those tracks I feel are significantly different and both drove really well. My plan this year is to not over think car set up. I am really good at sitting there and thinking about what I can change to fix things that are not broken. I am trying to show up the same and let the car drive the same every week. It obviously goes pretty fast so I am not trying to over think it.”

Dunkel was in the top 10 at the Imperial Valley Raceway’s So Cal Non-Wing Open Comp. show last month when a steering issue parked him in the waning laps. He is anxiously waiting for his first shot at “Arizona’s Baddest Bullring.”