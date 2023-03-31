Western Midget Racing Events at Antioch and Ocean Canceled Due to Wet Conditions

Relentless wet weather throughout the week has led to the cancelation this weekend’s doubleheader at Ocean Speedway and Antioch Speedway for Western Midget Racing.

The series will now turn its attention to Ventura Raceway on April 29 for round three of the championship series.





2023 WMR Schedule – Subject to Change

2.4 Adobe Mountain Speedway – Winner: Dustin Cormany

3.18 Mohave Valley Raceway – Winner: Drake Edwards

3.31 Ocean Speedway - RAIN

4.1 Antioch Speedway - RAIN

4.29 Ventura Raceway

5.12 Ocean Speedway

5.13 Petaluma Speedway

6.9 Ocean Speedway

6.10 Petaluma Speedway

6.17 Ventura Raceway *Wagsdash*

7.14 & 15 Ocean Speedway *Howard Kaeding Classic*

7.28 Ocean Speedway

7.29 Antioch Speedway

8.11 Ocean Speedway

8.12 Marysville Raceway

9.2 Bakersfield Speedway

9.30 Mohave Valley Raceway

10.21 Ventura Raceway

