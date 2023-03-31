Rain & Cold Temps Postpone Lawrenceburg USAC Sprints to Saturday, April 8

A forecast of rain and cool temperatures has forced postponement of this Saturday’s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship round at Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway.

The event will now take place next Saturday night, April 8, and will serve as the Midwest opener for the series at the 3/8-mile, high banked dirt oval in southeastern Indiana.

Four-time series champion Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) will enter the event as the point leader following a February victory at Florida’s Bubba Raceway Park. Bacon also captured the most recent springtime Lawrenceburg USAC Sprint Car event in 2021.

Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.) scored the most recent USAC National Sprint Car win at Lawrenceburg in October of 2022 during the Fall Nationals. He also triumphed in the most recent USAC event held this year, back in February at Bubba’s.

The rescheduled event will mark the 100th USAC National event held at Lawrenceburg Speedway since USAC made its debut at the venue in 1961.

The new April 8 date for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship at Lawrenceburg also presents the KOI Auto Parts Modifieds and Bessler's U Pull & Save Hornets.

Pits open at 3pm Eastern with the grandstands opening at 5pm and cars on track at 6pm with qualifying and racing to immediately follow. Adult general admission tickets are $30, kids 7-12 are $7, children 6 and under are free. Pit passes are $35 (all ages).

