FS1 to Air NASCAR RACE HUB Documentary on "World's Fastest Woman on Wheels" Thursday at 6:00 PM ET

During the turbulent ‘60s, the quest for women’s rights was invigorated. In motorsports, where names like Andretti and Petty transcended the racetrack, a lone woman emerged from their shadow – Paula Murphy. Fast, fearless and versatile – auto racing had never seen anyone like her. Dubbed the “World’s Fastest Woman on Wheels,” Murphy was more than a speed demon. When she hit the throttle, attitudes toward female drivers changed forever.

The one-hour documentary, executive-produced by FOX Sports’ Pam Miller and Lindsey Mandia with Cindy Sisson, is hosted by Jenny Taft with interviews including: Murphy, Hailie Deegan, Sarah Fisher, Jeff Gordon, Beth Paretta, Richard Petty, Lyn St. James, Andy Beckman, Doug Boles, John Force, Bruce Meyer, Dan Murphy, Louise Noeth and Rick Salvino.

Fox Sports PR