Vore's Compact Touring Series To Open Season In De Graff OH Sunday

The 12th season of the Vores Compact Touring Series Powered by Mercer County Electric kicks off on Sunday, April 2 at Shadybowl Speedway as part of Cabin Fever. The David Yoder Construction LLC 40 and the D&J Sales B4 Mini Series will give fans two VCTS features and feature winners on race day.

Five states are represented by the 35 cars that are entered to date. Defending VCTS champion Chris Jennings leads off the list of entries as he looks to defend his Cabin Fever Win from last year. Defending B4 Mini Series champion Bradly Winters is also entered, graduating to the main series in 2023.

Former series champions Tom Gossar and Bo Hoelscher, along with 2022 VCTS Senior champion Yogi Metz. 2022 VCTS race winners Nicholas Meade, TJ Fannin, Jason Clevenger, Joseph Jennings, Trent Gossar, Kyle Frame and Brandon Barcus are also entered.

The full entry list can be found below. Those marked with a “B4” are eligible for the D&J Sales B4 Mini Series.

The Vores Compact Touring Series has made 15 previous appearances at the DeGraff, OH facility. Former series champion Gary Eaton Jr. has four wins at Shadybowl, more than anyone else. Chris Jennings, Nicholas Meade and Jason Clevenger earned wins at Shadybowl last season.

Cabin Fever is the first of a 14-race season for the Vores Compact Touring Series. VCTS will see familiar venues such as Shadybowl, Anderson, and Winchester; while also visiting the Milwaukee Mile and Flat Rock Speedway (MI) for the first time.

Saturday, April 1 will serve as a practice day for all teams, with rotating open practice scheduled from 2:00-6:00pm. Pit gates will open at 11:00am Saturday.

A big day of racing is scheduled Sunday featuring the Vores Compact Touring Series, CRA Late Model Sportsman and Street Stocks, and Modifieds. Pit gates open at 8:00am, with practice at 10:00am, qualifying at 12:30, and racing at 2:00.

Vores Compact Touring Series David Yoder Construction LLC 40/D&J Sales B4 Mini Series Entry List:

Car # Driver Hometown Sponsor 0 Tom Gossar Markleville, IN Gossar Towing 00 LJ Crain Taylorsville, KY Crain Sod B4 07 Steve Vore Fort Recovery, OH Vore's Welding & Steel 4 Joe Jennings Richmond, IN D&J Sales B4 5 Brett Smith Richmond, IN D&J Sales B4 6 Chris Jennings Richmond, IN D&J Sales 9 Will Jennings Richmond, IN D&J Sales B4 9A Aaron Tatman Lafayette, IN Happy Campers RV Sales 9T Nicholas Meade Kettering, OH BJ's Body Shop B4 10 Jake Albright New Philadelphia, OH Racemod 14 Joseph Jennings Centerville, IN D&J Sales 15x Jonathon Hart Fort Wayne, IN Patriot Tire & Auto B4 17 Bill Honious Miamisburg, OH BJ's Body Shop B4 24T Aaron Teegarden New Weston, OH Vore's Welding & Steel B4 27 Bo Hoelscher Riverside, OH BJ's Body Shop 29 Ron Sagers Liberty Twp, OH Tide Cleaners 33 Justin Brown Boggstown, IN Vore's Welding & Steel 35 TJ Fannin New Castle, IN Claborn Motors B4 39F Kyle Frame New Albany, IN Hypercars 39B Alex Bube Elizabeth, IN Blanchard's Auto Service B4 46 Cody Griffith Greenfield, IN KC Custom B4 50 Brandon Barcus Kendallville, IN Shepherds Family Auto Group 53 Scott Huffman Ostrander, OH SERVPRO 53 Curtis Finlayson Bolivar, OH Finlayson Towing 62 Yogi Metz Charlotte, MI Union City Speed Shop 67 Rob Rehm Indianapolis, IN BPG Inspection Services B4 71 Trent Gossar Markleville, IN Gossar Towing 71S Derek Simon Linn Grove, IN Indiana Trailer Sales B4 80 Bradly Winters Louisville, KY Kids Love Rocks.com 82 Harvey Yoder Kenton, OH Midway Diner 85 Phil Iliff Portland, IN Vore's Welding & Steel B4 85C Jason Clevenger Osceola, IN Moto Tech Trailers 95 David Yoder Kenton, OH David Yoder Construction LLC 107 Jeff Vore Ridgeville, IN Vore's Welding & Steel 827 Tony Newman Lilburn, GA TD Investments B4

35 cars entered as of 3/27/23 from 5 different states

Shadybowl Speedway PR