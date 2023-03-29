Vore's Compact Touring Series To Open Season In De Graff OH Sunday

The 12th season of the Vores Compact Touring Series Powered by Mercer County Electric kicks off on Sunday, April 2 at Shadybowl Speedway as part of Cabin Fever. The David Yoder Construction LLC 40 and the D&J Sales B4 Mini Series will give fans two VCTS features and feature winners on race day.
Five states are represented by the 35 cars that are entered to date. Defending VCTS champion Chris Jennings leads off the list of entries as he looks to defend his Cabin Fever Win from last year. Defending B4 Mini Series champion Bradly Winters is also entered, graduating to the main series in 2023.
Former series champions Tom Gossar and Bo Hoelscher, along with 2022 VCTS Senior champion Yogi Metz. 2022 VCTS race winners Nicholas Meade, TJ Fannin, Jason Clevenger, Joseph Jennings, Trent Gossar, Kyle Frame and Brandon Barcus are also entered.
The full entry list can be found below. Those marked with a “B4” are eligible for the D&J Sales B4 Mini Series.
The Vores Compact Touring Series has made 15 previous appearances at the DeGraff, OH facility. Former series champion Gary Eaton Jr. has four wins at Shadybowl, more than anyone else. Chris Jennings, Nicholas Meade and Jason Clevenger earned wins at Shadybowl last season.
Cabin Fever is the first of a 14-race season for the Vores Compact Touring Series. VCTS will see familiar venues such as Shadybowl, Anderson, and Winchester; while also visiting the Milwaukee Mile and Flat Rock Speedway (MI) for the first time.
Saturday, April 1 will serve as a practice day for all teams, with rotating open practice scheduled from 2:00-6:00pm. Pit gates will open at 11:00am Saturday.
A big day of racing is scheduled Sunday featuring the Vores Compact Touring Series, CRA Late Model Sportsman and Street Stocks, and Modifieds. Pit gates open at 8:00am, with practice at 10:00am, qualifying at 12:30, and racing at 2:00.
Vores Compact Touring Series David Yoder Construction LLC 40/D&J Sales B4 Mini Series Entry List:
35 cars entered as of 3/27/23 from 5 different states
Shadybowl Speedway PR