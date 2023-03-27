Tuesday, Mar 28

An Update on Scott Borchetta

Big Machine Label Group Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta was involved in an accident yesterday, Sunday, March 26 while racing in the Trans Am Series. He was taken to the hospital to assess his injuries and is currently in stable condition. 
 
We ask everyone to please respect the Borchetta family’s privacy during this time.
 
- Big Machine Label Group
 
On behalf of the entire Trans Am staff and management, we want to wish Scott Borchetta a speedy recovery.
 
Scott is a passionate and talented competitor, and his dedication to Trans Am is evidenced by his participation as a team owner, driver and partner.
 
The safety of our drivers, teams and at-track personnel is our number one priority. We are deeply thankful to the safety and medical crews at the racetrack, as well as those at the local hospital who have provided excellent care.
 
- Trans Am President John Clagett and PMH CEO Tony Parella

Trans Am Series PR

