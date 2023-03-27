An Update on Scott Borchetta

On behalf of the entire Trans Am staff and management, we want to wish Scott Borchetta a speedy recovery.

Scott is a passionate and talented competitor, and his dedication to Trans Am is evidenced by his participation as a team owner, driver and partner.

The safety of our drivers, teams and at-track personnel is our number one priority. We are deeply thankful to the safety and medical crews at the racetrack, as well as those at the local hospital who have provided excellent care.